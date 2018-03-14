Fred's wins some chicken-fried love, and a new menu is on the way

Just named one of Texas' 38 “essential” restaurants, Fred's Texas Cafe is about to change.
It's not a big change, and regulars may not even notice.
But Fred's has subtly revised the menu, and will be adding some new burger options.
“You have to change with the times, or you get tossed into the antique box,” said Terry Chandler, the “Outlaw Chef” who has led Fred's from its working-class cafe roots to today's must-try ranks.
Fred's simplified the old menu to make all three locations more consistent, but will restore a weekend brunch menu later this year, Chandler said.
Fred's satellite locations in north Fort Worth and near TCU weren't quite like the mothership. Chandler said the goal is to “bring all the chickens back to the coop.”
The new menu drops a few combinations and some chalkboard specials.
“I'll put in this way,” he said of the upcoming brunch menu: “We're going to do something different. If what you're after is scrambled eggs, pancakes and bacon, you oughta go on to the Ol' South Pancake House.”
Eater.com rated Fred's a Texas must-try for its sourdough-battered chicken-fried steak and hand-cut fries,
“Yeah, everyone knows Fred's is for killer burgers,” Eater.com wrote, but the CFS “is the true prize.”
Fred's newest menu broadens the chicken-fried offerings, adding a queso-guacamole version or a “Texican” version topped with taco meat and cheese.
There's also a chipotle chicken salad, a grilled chicken club sandwich with guacamole and a less expensive flatiron steak instead of Fred's classic rib-eye.
Another note about Fred's: All three locations now open at 10:30 a.m. daily for early lunch.
Fred's is open for lunch and dinner daily at the original 35-year-old location (the building has been a cafe nearly 75 years), 915 Currie St. in the West Seventh area; 817-332-0083, fredstexascafe.com
Newer Fred's locations are at 3505 Bluebonnet Circle, 817-916-4650, and 2730 Western Center Blvd., 817-232-0111.
Also honored as one of Texas' best by Eater.com: Swiss Pastry Shop.
Owner Hans Peter Muller earned praise for the bakery's locally legendary Black Forest cake, maybe the city's favorite dessert, and for his creative burger combinations.
Swiss Pastry is open for lunch Tuesdays through Saturdays at 3936 W. Vickery Blvd.; 817-732-5661, swisspastryonline.com
Angelo's turns 60 with bagpipes and green beer
Yes, it's St. Patrick's Day week.
But in Fort Worth, Saturday is also St. Angelo's Day.
Sixty years ago, the late Angelo George opened a barbecue-and-beer restaurant on White Settlement Road that has become a legend.
George's grandson, Jason, will celebrate with green beer, bagpipers and $2.50 chopped beef or pulled pork sandwiches all day.
(Try them with Angelo's house-made pico de gallo.)
Angelo's needs more local love, particularly with construction blocking the road from downtown. It's about a half-mile east of University Drive or a half-mile north of Montgomery Plaza.
Angelo's is open weekdays and Saturdays for lunch and dinner (counter service at lunch, table service at dinner); 2533 White Settlement Road, 817-332-0357, angelosbbq.com.
Corned beef and Irish burgers
Among the St. Patrick's Day dining specials:
▪ Hopdoddy Burger Bar has come up with an “Irish burger” special this month.
The “O'Doddy Burger” has white cheddar, Irish mayo and a potato-onion-cabbage slaw in a lemon-mustard-horseradish sauce.
The Fort Worth Hopdoddy also serves fried chicken salads and sandwiches including “Hoss's hot chicken.”
It's open daily for lunch and dinner at 2300 W. Seventh St. (at Stayton Street); 817-270-2337, hopdoddy.com
▪ Michaels Cuisine will serve its monthly pop-up Saturday brunch dishes plus corned beef with cabbage and Reuben sandwiches all day; 3413 W. Seventh St., 817-877-3413, michaelscuisine.com.
▪ J. Gilligan's in Arlington is hosting its usual party with potato-skin “Irish nachos,” and several other bars are running food specials. See the roundup elsewhere in DFW.com.
