That new restaurant in WestBend will be a Bartaco. (But where's WestBend and what's a Bartaco?)

Hey, Bud! What's the new restaurant across from HG Sply Co. in WestBend?
—Howard, Fort Worth
From New York-based Bartaco's website: "Bartaco is inspired by the beach culture of Brazil, Uruguay and southern California. We are upscale street food with a coastal vibe in a relaxed environment.… Bartaco evokes a visit to a stylish beach resort." (I have no idea who writes this stuff.)
Hey, Bud! Where's WestBend?
—Confused restaurant patron
Let's go over these again. WestBend is what used to be called River Plaza, behind Silver Fox across South University Drive from University Park Village. LeftBank is the new center on West Seventh Street anchored by Tom Thumb and Hopdoddy. Clearfork is the new luxury shopping center off the Chisholm Trail Parkway. Waterside is the Whole Foods center on a former recreation area on Bryant Irvin Road. They all have new restaurants.
Hey, Bud! Is that Babes Chicken Dinner House ever going to open in North Richland Hills?
Chris, Fort Worth
Believe it or not, the walls are taking shape and the poles are up for the new sign. If you're wondering, it's been almost two years since a Babes and also a Sweetie Pie's Ribeyes were announced for 6720 N.E. Loop 820, on the corner at Rufe Snow Drive on the old city library and recreation center site.
Comments