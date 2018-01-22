Coconut, Key lime, pecan and more: A 5-pack of pies for National Pie Day

A five-course meal of sweet favorites for National Pie Day:
1. Toasted coconut meringue pie, Malai Kitchen: This is the popular new pie in a city that has some great coconut pies. The crust is crushed-macaroon, and it’s topped with toasted coconut, tamarind caramel and coconut gelato. In the Shops at Clearfork, 5289 Monahans Ave. (If you really love coconut, walk across the street afterward for Amorino’s coconut gelato.
2. Chocolate or coconut meringue pie, Carshon’s Deli: Don’t go today. The chocolate meringue pie is so enticing that it is limited to only two days a week: Wednesday and Saturday, at this 100-year-old kosher-style deli at 3133 Cleburne Road near TCU. This has generally been considered Fort Worth’s favorite meringue pie for a generation, primarily for the rich chocolate served warm. Memorize the other daily pies: pecan Mondays, lemon or butterscotch Tuesdays, coconut Thursdays, banana Fridays.
3. Key lime pie, Smoke Restaurant, Dallas: There’s good Key lime pie in Fort Worth — Lucile’s and The Tavern come to mind — but the smoothest of all is at this contemporary Dallas barbecue restaurant attached to the retro Belmont Hotel. Chef-owner Tim Byres takes barbecue to another level at this restaurant in west Dallas, 15 miles from Arlington.
4. Any pie at Joe’s Coffee Shop, Irving, Mansfield or Watauga: There’s no way to lose at this old-school home-cooking restaurant. Pie can count as one of the side dishes on a plate lunch, and in midafternoon there’s a pie happy hour. Go for the cherry-cream cheese, pineapple-cream cheese or German chocolate. (310 N. Mitchell Road, Mansfield, o 5912 Denton Highway, Watauga)
5. One of those fancy pies from Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop in Colleyville, or another artisan bakery like Emporium Pies in Dallas or Black Rooster, Sweet Lucy’s or Stir Crazy Bakery in Fort Worth. Buttermilk Sky’s pies are plenty good if you’re not around Dallas, and the shop sets the standard for nut and chess pies. Try the I-40 pie at Buttermilk or the chocolate guess, or one of the daily specials at Emporium in Dallas or Stir Crazy in Fort Worth.
Bud Kennedy: 817-390-7538, @EatsBeat.
