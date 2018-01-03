At this new Fort Worth steakhouse and sandwich shop, prices range from $8.50 to $220 (?!)

The nice thing about B&B Butchers & Restaurant, Fort Worth’s newest prime steakhouse, is that it’s much more.
It has sandwiches starting at $8.50 in a retro butcher shop. The lunch salads start at $10.
Sure, the dinner menu has a $58 beef Wellington, a $135 rib-eye and $220 Kobe beef. But it also has a $14 BLT salad.
In two visits, I never ordered anything costing more than $21 (a filet mignon-blue cheese salad).
Never miss a local story.
Yet everything lived up to B&B’s reputation as one of Houston’s favorite high-end steakhouses.
The new Shops at Clearfork space is more contemporary than clubby. A large bar will draw diners, but more will choose tables along the windows or on the patio.
If you’re not looking for white-tablecloth dining, the retro butcher shop on Marathon Avenue offers the red-and-white-checked tablecloth version, with a choice of 16 sandwiches (and 10 varieties of ham alone), 12 cheeses and eight prepared salads.
The lunch menu is much broader than at other prime steakhouses. It offers deli sandwiches with chips for $11-$14, a cheddar-bacon burger with fries for $14, pizzas for $12-$14 and lunch portions of steaks and seafood.
The dinner menu has plenty of high-end steaks and lobster ($46, or $76 for a large portion stuffed with crab). But it also has a wide assortment of substantial appetizers (soups, thick-cut bacon, brisket ravioli, calamari, meatballs).
A weekend brunch menu will be added in spring. A happy-hour menu and a discounted prix fixe $55 early supper menu are expected later, along with local shuttle service.
B&B Butchers & Restaurant is open for lunch and dinner daily at 5212 Marathon Ave., on the corner at Gage Avenue, 817-737-5212, bbbutchers.com.
Owner Ben Berg is a former Houston manager for Massachusetts-based Smith & Wollensky. He recently bought Carmelo’s, a legendary Italian restaurant in Houston; carmelosrestaurant.com.
Follow that barbecue: A new Billy’s Oak Acres
The new Billy’s Oak Acres BBQ will be open in the next few days.
But the rustic old location on North Las Vegas Trail is closed.
The quirky old roadhouse suffered some freeze damage and will need repairs, Billy Woodrich said. He’s focusing on opening his new location at 7709 Camp Bowie West, he said.
The new location opened in 1963 as an upholstery shop, but is mostly known as a 1980s disco, the Tree House. (Woodrich kept the disco ball.)
He plans to open for lunch and dinner weekdays, plus breakfast weekends; 817-367-2200, facebook.com/BillysOakAcresBbq.
More than just another convenience store
Fuel City Saginaw arrived with the new year.
For diners, the newest of the mega-convenience store chain is the best yet.
The latest Fuel City includes a “Fuel City King Burger” stand, serving fresh-packed brisket burgers and fries.
The burgers are small handfuls of flavor reminiscent of a Five Guys burger. (Fuel City specializes in one-hand food like $1.62 tacos and Original Fried Pie Co. pies. This location also adds Little Caesars ready-made pizzas.)
King Burger is open daily from 10 a.m. to midnight; 1080 S. Blue Mound Road; 682-200-7373, fuelcity.com.
Speaking of Kings — it’s Elvis’ birthday
Iconic singer Elvis Presley’s birthday is Monday, and the Austin-based chain of Chuy’s Tex-Mex always celebrates.
Chuy’s will serve a green chile fried chicken special ($1 off), and anyone dressed as Elvis or Priscilla Presley dines free; 2401 W. Seventh St. or 9700 North Freeway in Fort Worth, 4001 Bagpiper Way in Arlington or 1221 E. Texas 114 in Southlake; chuys.com.
(Smaller local Chuy’s Mexican Restaurants are not affiliated.)
Bud Kennedy: 817-390-7538, @EatsBeat.
Comments