Search for Fort Worth’s oldest dining spot isn’t over

Hey, Bud! You were trying to figure out the oldest restaurant in Fort Worth. Was it Paris Coffee Shop?
Brooks, Fort Worth
I found that in 1906, Carshon’s Deli founder Dave Carshon founded a bakery on Crump Street. In 1925, he and partner M.J. Chicotsky opened a market and deli at 213-215 W. 11th St. that later moved to 1010 Houston St., West Berry Street and now 3133 Cleburne Road. But here’s the catch: in 1950s newspapers, Carshon’s owner Abe Applebaum was saying the deli had been open for “more than 35 years” — that would date to 1915. Research in old city directories continues. (Restaurateur Vic Paris opened his Paris Coffee Shop in 1926. The Hilton Fort Worth hotel and restaurant dates to 1921.)
Hey, Bud! When did New Year’s Eve dinner get so expensive?
Diner at the next table in Paris Coffee Shop
The same year Valentine’s dinner became an expensive special promotion. Generally, my advice is to choose restaurants that serve the regular menu and have regular prices on holidays, maybe with a special premium entree for the evening. Prices definitely should be explained up front so you don’t show up expecting a $30 pasta and get charged $50. (But I do think it’s OK to require a deposit for a holiday reservation.)
Hey, Bud! What’s this new Drake’s Yoke in Willow Park?
Harold, Aledo
Drake’s Yoke, a name from an old oilfield story, is new from the folks who own Copper Creek restaurant in Abilene and Weatherford. The menu features grilled and smoked meats, salads, burgers and an $8-$12 weekend brunch. It’s in the Shops at Willow Park at 225 Shops Blvd.
