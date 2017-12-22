‘Where dreams come true,’ if your dream is $1.62 tacos

A new Fuel City location will open any day now, and that not only means more tacos.
The new Blue Mound Road location will serve tacos, fried pies, Little Caesars pizza and a new burger called the Fuel City “King Burger.”
Fort Worth got its first taste of Fuel City last winter at a new Haltom City location.
For a truck stop, the slogan is audacious: Fuel City is “where dreams come true.”
The new location was an instant hit for the $1.62 tacos (served from 5 a.m. daily) and also for both fruit and savory fried pies from The Original Fried Pie Co.
Until now, Fuel City has stuck to serving one-hand food of all kinds. (Even the fried pies include dinner pies such as chicken pot pie or brisket.)
But the new Fuel City Burger grill is the company’s first attempt at burgers.
It comes in a market dominated by nearby Hollywood Burger and Fossil Creek-area restaurants such as Fred’s Texas Cafe.
The location is unusual for Fuel City — it’s not on an expressway. The corner at 1080 S. Blue Mound Road (where it crosses Industrial Avenue) is only a half-mile north of Loop 820.
The Saginaw-Fossil Creek will take to the tacos but maybe moreso to the fried pies. There’s not a signature bakery or pie shop in the neighborhood.
The Original Fried Pie Co. continues the legacy of the Fulton family’s fried pies in Davis, Okla. The Texas locations are owned by Baker’s Ribs and Joe Duncan.
The shops sell six traditional fruit flavors, with or without sugar added, and four cream pies. There’s also pecan, pumpkin and sweet potato.
Texas Monthly sang the praises of the “build-your-own” Original Fried Pies last year, ordering brisket-blackberry pies and pulled pork-apricot.
I can’t say much about Detroit-based Little Caesars. But it’s quick.
Fuel City isn’t quite the size of a Buc-ee’s, but it’s closer. Watch for it on Blue Mound Road in Saginaw or visit 1715 Haltom Road, Haltom City; 817-484-0712, fuelcity.com.
Lunches at Horseshoe, and soon at Graze
Chef Grady Spears’ newest food adventure is coming to the new Crockett Street Food Hall.
But don’t forget his current standout: Horseshoe Hill Cafe.
Horseshoe Hill does great dinner business for Spears’ chuckwagon cooking and several varieties of chicken-fried steak.
Now he’s added some $12 lunch specials to draw midday diners out Stockyards way.
The first specials: a beef tenderloin torta (sandwich) on Wednesdays, meat loaf Thursdays and beef stew Fridays.
Horseshoe Hill is open for lunch and dinner Wednesday through Friday, at 9 a.m. for breakfast through dinner Saturdays; 204 W. Exchange Ave., 817-882-6405, horseshoehillcafe.com.
Spears’ new food hall restaurant is named Graze, focusing on chicken-and-biscuits several ways.
Spears has been baking biscuits since his first days as a line cook at the Gage Hotel in the Big Bend town of Marathon. Graze will take his big West Texas biscuits and add fried or grilled chicken.
In the food hall, he will join Dallas chef John Tesar’s Knife Burger, a Tokyo Cafe sushi bar and Plano-based Press Waffle Co. Knife Burger and Press Waffle are already operating in another new food hall in Plano’s Legacy West shopping center.
The new Crockett Street Food Hall is under construction at 3001 Crockett St. east of University Drive; crockettrow.com.
For late-nighters on New Year’s Eve
Many restaurants that usually closed Sundays will open for New Year’s Eve.
There’s a full list at dfw.com, but here are a couple of notable late-night choices:
▪ Eddie V’s Prime Seafood is taking dinner reservations right up to 11:45 p.m., so go to your parties first and then toast the new year with a fish fillet and bananas Foster.
The bar will have live music, oysters, a free dessert bar and $8 food specials; 3100 W. Seventh St., 817-336-8000, eddievs.com.
▪ Grace will serve until midnight. Try chef Blaine Staniford’s pork chop with apple butter and Brussels sprouts, or a chedder-mushroom-stuffed beef filet; 777 Main St., 817-877-3888, gracefortworth.com.
Bud Kennedy: 817-390-7538, @EatsBeat.
