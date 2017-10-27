A burger on the bar menu at Rough Creek Lodge.
Eats Beat

Rough Creek, Koffee Kup and more: Good food along U.S. 67, 281

By Bud Kennedy

bud@star-telegram.com

October 27, 2017 6:22 PM

Hey, Bud! Was it your column about great little places to eat in small towns? There were quite a few down U.S. 281.

Cheri, Fort Worth

That was about Rough Creek Lodge between Glen Rose and Stephenville, an excellent resort or road stop. But three of Texas’ best old-time restaurants are on or near U.S. 281: the Koffee Kup Family Restaurant in Hico, Jake & Dorothy’s Cafe in Stephenville and the Blue Bonnet Cafe — maybe Texas’ best of all — in Marble Falls. Rough Creek, the Koffee Kup and Jake & Dorothy’s are open Thanksgiving.

 

Hey, Bud! I saw you at chef Walter Kaufmann’s 89th birthday party Sunday. Was the Old Swiss House on Merrick Street?

A guy who should know better

This is where Fort Worth’s dining history gets confusing. The Old Swiss House was at 5412 Camp Bowie Blvd., two blocks west of Merrick, and later near what is now WestBend. The other popular fine-dining “house,” the Carriage House, was at Camp Bowie and Merrick. Then there was Mac’s House, the River House and — well, you couldn’t go wrong at any house.

 

Hey, Bud! The Del Taco space on Alta Mere Drive has a “closed” sign.

Scott, Fort Worth

The California-based chain has made its second retreat from the DFW market. The nearest location is now in Norman, Okla.

Bud Kennedy: 817-390-7538, @EatsBeat.

