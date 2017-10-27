When the chips are down, who has the best nachos?

By all rights, this should be the World Headquarters of Nachos.
True, the chips-and-melted cheese dish was invented in Ciudad Acuna. But it took Arlington to make it a household word in the mid-1970s, when soft queso was first poured over chips and served at then-Arlington Stadium as “ballpark nachos.”
Since then, nachos have gone from a Tex-Mex menu appetizer to a concession-stand staple. There are Irish nachos, “crazy” nachos, oyster nachos and “ultimate” nachos.
For this National Nacho Day, which are your favorite local nachos? Vote below:
