When the chips are down, who has the best nachos?

By Bud Kennedy

October 27, 2017 4:21 PM

By all rights, this should be the World Headquarters of Nachos.

True, the chips-and-melted cheese dish was invented in Ciudad Acuna. But it took Arlington to make it a household word in the mid-1970s, when soft queso was first poured over chips and served at then-Arlington Stadium as “ballpark nachos.”

Since then, nachos have gone from a Tex-Mex menu appetizer to a concession-stand staple. There are Irish nachos, “crazy” nachos, oyster nachos and “ultimate” nachos.

For this National Nacho Day, which are your favorite local nachos? Vote below:

 

