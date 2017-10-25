Here’s an $18 burger that’s worth it. No kidding.

One of Texas’ best burgers has returned.
That’s not the only addition to Clay Pigeon Food & Drink’s new fall menu, but it’s a drawing card to try chef Marcus Paslay’s original restaurant.
When Clay Pigeon opened four years ago, Paslay offered a limited menu of chef’s specials and craft cocktails. The west-side crowds have stuck with his restaurant as a comfortable escape from crowds and traffic in the Cultural District nearby.
Paslay’s CP Burger, originally a Monday special, is now on the daily menu. It’s not cheap — $18 with fries — but it might be the best of all the steakhouse/fine-dining burgers.
The new menu also has three steaks, including a new top-line item: a 24-ounce sliced porterhouse, $100.
(If that sounds expensive, the new B&B Butchers steakhouse will have $120 and $220 cuts when it opens Nov. 20 in The Shops at Clearfork.)
The burger is back on Clay Pigeon’s new expanded menu because “I just think it’s fun,” Paslay said.
“Now that we’ve been here four years, we have a regular clientele and we can do some different things,” said Paslay, also the chef at newer Piattello Italian Kitchen.
The new Clay Pigeon menu also features small plates, more salads and sides, a grilled duck breast and a braised lamb shank. The steakhouse-style sides include whipped potatoes, roasted mushrooms or mac-and-cheese.
Small plates include a smoked beef short rib, roasted bone marrow, foie gras and beef tartare.
Clay Pigeon is open for dinner-only nightly except Sunday at 2731 White Settlement Road; 817-882-8065, claypigeonfd.com.
▪ Piattello also has a new fall menu with more pizzas at dinner and more brunch items, such as Parmigiano-pecorino biscuits, almond French toast and a baked “egg in purgatory” with pancetta and potatoes.
Piatello is open at 7 a.m. daily for coffee, 11:30 a.m. weekdays and 10:30 a.m. weekends for lunch or brunch and dinner; 5924 Convair Drive, 817-349-0484, piattelloitaliankitchen.com.
Chilly time means chili con carne time
With the return of cold weather, Riscky’s restaurants are again serving homemade chili or brisket beef stew.
The chopped-barbecue sandwiches are back to their regular price (five for $7) after Thursday’s 90-cent special.
If you’re going for chili, stew, limas or Riscky’s best offerings, go to the original store. It opens at 8 a.m. daily except Sundays; 2314 Azle Ave., 817-624-8662.
For more warming chili con carne, try Dutch’s Hamburgers, 3009 S. University Drive, dutchshamburgers.com; El Rancho Grande, 1400 N. Main St.; M&O Station Grill, 200 Carroll St., bestburgerfortworth.com; Pulido’s original location, 2900 Pulido St. pulidosrestaurant.com; or River Oaks Cafe, two locations, riveroakscafe.com.
Latin-Mex fusion from former Mac’s owner
Two of Arlington’s best restaurateurs will team up for a new Latin fusion restaurant in Mansfield.
Maiz Cocina & Tequila Bar is a new venture by Mac’s Bar & Grill founder Mike McMahan and Spring Creek founder Chris Carroll, along with Dallas restaurateur Jorge Levy of Desperado’s.
Maiz Cocina will be a contemporary Latin restaurant featuring updated dishes from Mexico plus ceviches, cocktails, tequilas and mezcals.
It replaces one of Carroll’s Mexican Inn locations at 1722 U.S. 287. Watch for it to open by December.
Bud Kennedy: 817-390-7538, @EatsBeat. His column appears Wednesdays in Life & Arts and Fridays in DFW.com.
