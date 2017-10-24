Which are the oldest restaurants in Fort Worth? Help us check

What are the oldest restaurants in Fort Worth and Tarrant County?
This might sound odd, but it’s time to update the list:
▪ The oldest might be Carshon’s Kosher Market, the forerunner of today’s Carshon’s Deli. Carshon’s has officially claimed a 1928 opening date in an old downtown location, although historians trace it to a 1925 partnership with the Chicotsky family.
But a 1940s Star-Telegram news story quotes one of the owners saying Carshon’s had been open 25 years. That would push the deli back to an opening between 1915 and 1920.
▪ Or is it Riscky’s Steakhouse? The previous owners, the Yordanoff family, opened a restaurant in the Stockyards in 1920 and are believed to be the first restarateurs anywhere to serve calf fries. But the steakhouse was closed many years before Riscky’s reopened it.
▪ The Hilton Fort Worth opened as the Hotel Texas Sept. 30, 1921, and its Cafe Texas is presumed to be Fort Worth’s oldest restaurant in the same location.
▪ The Paris Coffee Shop opened in 1926 on West Magnolia Avenue under owner Vic Paris, but later was sold to current owner Mike Smith’s family and moved a block west on Magnolia.
▪ The Original Mexican Restaurant claims a 1926 opening on Camp Bowie Boulevard, but contemporary records indicate the Pineda family opened it in 1930.
▪ Bailey’s Barbeque in downtown Fort Worth opened in 1931, making it one of Texas’ oldest continuously operating barbecue restaurants in the same family.
The 1930s also brought the Arlington Steak House (now Jambo’s Bar-B-Q Shack), Joe T. Garcia’s and the Mexican Inn Cafes.
Know of an older restaurant, club or hotel dining room? Email bud@budkennedy.com or leave a message at 817-390-7538.
Bud Kennedy: 817-390-7538, @EatsBeat.
Comments