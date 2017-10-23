Fuego Burger to open new west Fort Worth location; news on Pappa Chang’s, Chubby’s

Hey, Bud! I went to Fuego Burger for the Burger Battle. Rendon’s a long way. Are they ever going to open back up in Fort Worth?
West side burger guy
Fuego Burger’s appeal is almost spiritual. But it also leads an ethereal existence, flitting from location to location almost like a pop-up restaurant. The current Rendon shop has been open more than a year — it started as 5ive Spice Burgers — and now owner Carlos Rodriguez says he is leasing a new spot at 4400 Benbrook Highway, the former Pop’s Burgers. Let’s see.
Hey, Bud! I went by Pappa Chang’s on Pennsylvania Avenue to get a Boba tea — they’re great there, if you’ve never had one — and they were closed.
@JKShel on Twitter
When the Westchester House tower bit the dust, along with it went the medical district’s old-timey Chinese restaurant. Pappa Chang’s moved to 2817 W. Berry St., where it now shares space with I-Pho. The signage and menu will change over the next few days.
Hey, Bud! What happened to Chubby’s Burger Shack on Camp Bowie West? Different west side burger guy
Chubby’s had an appliance fire Sept. 30 and will be sidelined for repairs until the December holidays. (If you’re in desperate need of a big, juicy burger, there’s a Tommy’s Burgers + Brews near Ridgmar.)
