Here’s a new lunch pick downtown: burgers, salads on Del’s balcony

The flashy new prime steakhouse in town opens next month.
But the granddaddy of Fort Worth’s prime steakhouses is ready for the competition.
With a Houston newcomer about to open, old-guard Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse has upped its game by adding weekday lunch hours and new menu items.
Lunch began this week. It’s the first time many diners have been able to afford Del’s, with the new menu featuring $14 burgers, $16-$17 entree salads and a $25.50 combo lunch.
The lunch starts with soup, bisque, a Del’s salad or a Caesar, with a choice of salmon, chicken piccata or steak medallions in demi-glace.
The best deals on the menu might be the burgers, including a bacon-jalapeño cheeseburger ($16), and the salads, including a grilled chicken Cobb with bacon and blue cheese ($16), a kale-chicken salad ($17) and a steak salad ($21).
Lunch is served weekdays until 2:30 p.m. The elegant, New Orleans-style wraparound balcony will be open for outdoor dining.
Del Frisco’s Double Eagle already updated the dinner menu, adding dry-aged steaks and lamb ($58-$68), appetizers such as carpaccio or charred octopus and sides such as creamed corn with shishito peppers or Parmesan-pistachio spaghetti squash.
With the new lunch hours, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle is now open at 11 a.m. weekdays, 5 p.m. weekends; 812 Main St., 817-877-3999, delfriscos.com.
▪ Del Frisco’s more casual cousin, Del Frisco’s Grille, also has a new menu adding a roasted baby-beet-feta salad, artichoke beignets, a coffee-braised pork shank with collards and bacon, and a Gorgonzola cheeseburger with bacon onion jam.
Del Frisco’s Grille has two nearby locations open for lunch or brunch and dinner daily, including weekends; 154 E. Third St., 817-887-9900, or 1200 E. Southlake Blvd., 817-410-3777, delfriscosgrille.com.
Next in Clearfork: B&B Butchers
Next up for Fort Worth steak diners: B&B Butchers & Restaurant, a busy Houston steakhouse and butcher shop opening its second location Nov. 20 in The Shops at Clearfork.
The Fort Worth location will be the second for owner Benjamin Berg, last seen on Houston TV news wading through floodwaters to serve fire and police crews a thank-you dinner.
The menu ranges from steaks, chops and seafood to special “cellar cuts” of Japanese beef. The Fort Worth menu hasn’t been released yet, but the Houston location offers lunch, brunch and a three-course $55 early-bird dinner special nightly before 6 p.m.
B&B Butchers will open at 5212 Marathon Ave.; bbbutchers.com.
On Boat Club Road, Door #1, #2 & #3
Work continues at three new Boat Club Road restaurants, all set to open by mid-November:
▪ A new Chuy’s Mexican Restaurant — the Adame family’s locally owned company, not the big Austin-based chain — will open in about two weeks at 9120 Boat Club Road, replacing another Tex-Mex restaurant.
▪ Boo-Ray’s of New Orleans will open its new $1 million-plus restaurant and bar in early November at 5728 Boat Club Road, a big step up for chef Scott Marks’ Cajun-Creole restaurant; booraysofneworleans.com.
▪ Eagle Mountain Tavern, new from chef Brian Olenjack, will open by mid-November in the old Boo-Ray’s space at 7255 Boat Club Road.
The menu will include some familiar Olenjack favorites from his former Arlington restaurant, such as shrimp-and-grits and chicken-fried steak, along with entrees such as cider-braised pork loin and chicken mushroom-jalapenñ pasta; eaglemountaintavern.com.
Bud Kennedy: 817-390-7538, @EatsBeat. His column appears Wednesdays in Life & Arts and Fridays in DFW.com.
Comments