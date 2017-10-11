New Fort Worth BBQ restaurant includes this relic from the disco era

A second Billy’s Oak Acres BBQ is coming about the same time as the turkey dinner.
Work continues on the new Billy’s at 7709 Camp Bowie Blvd. West, opening in about a month where a giant, mirrored disco ball is all that remains of a former dance club/sports bar.
“I was too lazy to take the disco ball down,” owner Billy Woodrich said with a big grin.
Now, the ball hangs in front of a giant Texas flag over what used to the dance floor in a 1980s nightclub, the Tree House.
The dance floor becomes the perfect stage for singer-songwriters to join the lineup of barbecue, chicken-fried steaks, pork chops and home cooking.
But let’s talk about something more important: The Texas-made J&R Oyler smokers were set to arrive this week, giving the new Billy’s more capacity to smoke briskets, ribs, prime rib and sausage than at the first location on North Las Vegas Trail.
The new location will seat nearly 300, Woodrich said. It’ll open for lunch and dinner daily, and also for breakfast weekends.
The original location at 1620 N. Las Vegas Trail will remain open Thursdays through Sundays, he said.
“I’m keeping it because so many customers love the location,” he said.
The daily specials from the limited kitchen space on Las Vegas Trail will became all-day menu items on Camp Bowie West.
Restaurants such as the nearby Buffalo West steakhouse, Chubby’s Burger Shack and West Side Cafe are counting on more business as 15,000 homes go up in the Walsh neighborhood on the western edge of Fort Worth.
Woodrich, a product of the surrounding Western Hills neighborhood, pointed out several properties nearby that have changed hands and others where “for sale” signs beckon to new investors.
Meanwhile, the current Oak Acres remains open for lunch and dinner Wednesday through Sunday; 817-367-2200, facebook.com/BillysOakAcresBbq.
Yet more burgers
Does Crockett Row need another burger?
We’re about to find out.
Knife Burger, owned by “Top Chef” contestant John Tesar, will be an anchor in a new Fort Worth food hall similar to one opening soon in Plano.
The new Crockett Street Food Hall, at Crockett and Norwood streets between Kona Grill and Terra Mediterranean Grill, is leasing 14 stalls to local restaurants, from barbecue to burgers, Tex-Mex, deli sandwiches, coffees, doughnuts and bakery goods.
A central seating area will seat 115, with space for 70 more guests on the patio. The food hall will open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
A “food hall” is a new name for the faddish, updated version of a food court. But it’s a way for local restaurants to get into Crockett Row without leasing a larger space, and can help draw new customers to a traditional restaurant elsewhere in Fort Worth.
The opening date has not been announced. The similar project in Plano, Legacy Food Hall, is scheduled to open this month at 7800 Windrose Ave.
R Taco lands in Ridglea
The newest R Taco (still known by its old name, Rusty Taco) is open on Camp Bowie Boulevard in Ridglea Village, and diners are already comparing it to nearby Fuzzy’s.
R Taco’s menu and decor are even simpler, offering tacos, bowls and desserts. But the bar menu is larger, with a variety of margaritas and sangrias plus spirits. A “Three Amigos” tequila sampler offers silver, reposado and anejo for $7.50.
The beer, margaritas and chips are half-price weekdays during “loco hour.” A DFW.com review reported strong margaritas but weak taco choices.
The new location has a large patio along Camp Bowie Boulevard and a foosball table that’s already proving popular with kids.
It’s open for breakfast, lunch and dinner daily from 7 a.m;. 3206 Winthrop Ave. (at Camp Bowie), 817-349-0772, rtacos.com.
