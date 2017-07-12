Ted E’s is back with bargain burgers and fries in Bedford

Three years after leaving a north Fort Worth location that was ahead of the burger boom, the former corporate restaurant executive has opened a cavernous Ted E’s Kitchen in prime burger territory: Bedford.
Down Central Drive from fancier but more expensive Twisted Root, Ted E’s Kitchen sells an excellent, hand-packed burger on a sweet-sourdough bun for a bottom-line bargain price: $6.29.
With hand-cut fries, a homestyle burger platter costs less than $8. That leaves extra money for homemade banana pudding or strawberry shortcake.
If you’d rather explore more exotic burger territory, Ted E’s offers a whiskey-glaze bacon-Swiss burger, a green-chile pepper-jack burger or an “ultimate” double cheeseburger with bacon, mushrooms and jalapeños.
The “burger of the month” is a bacon blue-cheese burger with chipotle and jalapeño peppers and Buffalo ranch dressing ($10).
The old Ted E’s on Basswood Boulevard eventually developed a reputation as a general family restaurant. The new Ted E’s Kitchen follows suit, serving steak and chicken sandwiches and baskets, grilled chicken or Buffalo-style chicken salads.
One new addition: smoked brisket or pulled-pork nachos or fries.
Ted E’s also serves hand-spun Blue Bell milkshakes ($4.25) along with the homemade desserts.
It’s open for lunch and dinner daily at 2208 Central Drive, in a remodeled former Chinese buffet north of Texas 121; 855-635-8337, tedeskitchen.com.
A new Mo’s, and Yafa too
Arlington is full of good news, and not only about Mo’s Best Eatery.
Owner “Mo” Zaben is back after a few months out sick, and he’s ready to reopen his beloved burger and pastrami sandwich grill, this time on Matlock Road.
Zaben said he hopes to open the new Mo’s by September. It’ll offer the same burgers, housemade pastrami, pizzas and sandwiches as the old Mo’s.
The new location is a former “extreme doughnuts” shop at 4306 Matlock Road, south of Interstate 20.
But if you happen to stop by the old Mo’s location, the food’s still good there, too.
Yafa Mediterranean Grill is doing a great job, winning social-media praise for stunningly good chicken shawarma.
The Jordanian-style menu is much broader, featuring shish taouk (chicken) shish kebab, gyros and the expected hummus, falafel, baba ganoush and salads.
The “Yafa special” is ground beef and onions rolled in a spiral dough. It looks like a cinnamon roll, but tastes like a meat empanada.
Yafa also serves arayes, a traditional meat-stuffed pita.
It’s open for lunch and dinner daily; 4004 Little Road (behind a supermarket), 817-969-5404.
Cake crazy
Let the bake-off begin.
A new Black Rooster Cafe & Bakery will open July 20 in downtown Fort Worth, and that’s only the latest in a series of new bakeries ready to raise local dough.
Unrefined Bakery, a Dallas shop offering gluten-free, soy-free and mostly corn- and dairy-free baked goods, is open at 3250 S. Hulen St., behind a Starbucks and Chick-fil-A near Central Market; 972-467-2494, unrefinedbakery.com.
Now, the classic SusieCakes from Los Angeles will open a Fort Worth location in the WestBend shops along the Clear Fork off South University Drive.
The vintage-style bakery will open in the fall at 1621 River Run; susiecakes.com
A Taiwan-based 85°C Bakery Cafe is under construction at 628 Harrold St. in the new Left Bank shopping center near a coming Hopdoddy Burger Bar.
Also, Stir Crazy Baked Goods on West Magnolia Avenue marks its fifth anniversary Saturday with a pie-eating contest. See its Facebook page for more details, or call 817-862-9058; stircrazybakedgoods.com.
Hotel hangout
The dining choices have always been sparse in the Centreport office park between Arlington and Euless, but the DFW Airport Marriott South hotel is trying to help.
A new Doc’s Bar & Kitchen named for outlaw “Doc” Holliday offers a “Cowtown” bacon cheeseburger, “Panther City” sliders and other items to remind diners it’s technically in far east Fort Worth.
Doc’s is the restaurant inside the hotel, at 4151 Centreport Drive; 817-358-1700, marriott.com.
Bud Kennedy: 817-390-7538, @EatsBeat. His column appears Wednesdays in Life & Arts and Fridays in DFW.com.
Comments