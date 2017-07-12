Owner Martin Cardona of Tacos Del Norte on Fort Worth’s north side, not to be confused with Del Norte Tacos in Godley.
Eats Beat

When is a Del Norte not a Del Norte? New Fort Worth restaurant’s name similar to Godley favorite

By Bud Kennedy

bud@star-telegram.com

July 12, 2017 9:32 AM

FORT WORTH

Tacos Del Norte is open in north Fort Worth.

But it’s not the same restaurant as the popular Del Norte Tacos in Godley.

Owner Martin Cardona renamed his former Papa’s Smokehouse barbecue-and-burger cafe because diners on the north side expect tacos and Tex-Mex, he said.

“We are Tacos Del Norte because we’re on the north side,” he said.

Tacos Del Norte still specializes in smoked brisket tacos and burgers from the in-house pit, plus unique items such as smoked duck tacos (with mushroom and spinach) or smoked bison tacos.

The menu also offers duck or bison fajitas, enchiladas and traditional Tex-Mex. A Sunday brunch menu will start this weekend, Cardona said.

(Yes, Tacos Del Norte still serves the Papa’s Burger,  3/4 -pound of beef stuffed with a cheese enchilada inside.)

It’s open for lunch and dinner weekdays and Saturdays, brunch and dinner Sundays at 300 W. Central Ave.; 682-708-1444.

Bud Kennedy: 817-390-7538, @EatsBeat. His column appears Wednesdays in Life & Arts and Fridays in DFW.com.

