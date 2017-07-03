The world on a waffle: burgers at Breckies, chicken at Bread Winners

Never have I dreamed I’d order a cheeseburger with blueberry-jalapeño jam on a red-velvet waffle.
But never have I dreamed up Breckies.
The founders of Keller’s Seven Mile Cafe have opened a smaller counter-service grill named Breckies on North Tarrant Parkway, serving a short but spectacular menu of breakfast and lunch items.
Regulars go for the huge biscuits or the migas tacos.
But the menu eye-catcher is the pancake taco platter: three pancakes filled with roast pork and eggs, served with black cherry-bourbon coulis.
Diners from Breckies’ original Denton location know to look for specials like this week’s burger. It involved (1) a sausage-beef-blend cheeseburger with caramelized onions (2) a thick red-velvet waffle “bun” and (3) that jam, adding both sweet blueberry and spicy flavor.
Other recent specials included a tiramisu Belgian waffle with chocolate ganache and chocolate-covered espresso beans.
Breckies also serves regular breakfast platters with blueberry sausage or smoked bacon. For a wake-up, there’s house-blend coffee or strawberry-basil lemonade.
Breckies offers dine-in, takeout or delivery at 5250 North Tarrant Parkway, in the SoHigh Village shopping center at Park Vista Boulevard west of Watauga. It’s open daily for breakfast and lunch only; 817 770-4170, breckies.com.
The parent Seven Mile Cafe is in Old Town Keller at 110 W. Vine St.; 817-379-3186, sevenmilecafe.com. The original Breckies is in Denton: 311 W. Congress St., 940-514-1711.
Breakfast winners
The new Bread Winners Cafe & Bakery is open in University Park Village, and go for breakfast.
At Bread Winners, that’s any time up to 4 p.m., later for some specials. The homestyle chicken or meatloaf dinners are OK, but Bread Winners really shines with breakfast plates.
That’s why you can order chicken-and-jalapeño-bacon-cheddar waffles anytime. The fried chicken fillet is one of the stars here, served with cream gravy, maple syrup and Virginia-based Henry’s Hot Sauce.
Other breakfast items served all day include steak-and-eggs and eggs Benedict. (If you’ve wondered where to find eggs Benedict on a weekday, Bread Winners is the place.)
The Dallas-based cafe-bakery also offers a wide selection of muffins, sweet rolls, cakes and pies. Later this summer, the Fort Worth location will add Dallas’ Sunday night special: a free dessert with any entree.
The former Blue Mesa Grill location is functional for a breakfast-lunch cafe, but doesn’t look very different yet. Bread Winners continues to add decor.
(Readers still ask about Blue Mesa. It moved to 612 Carroll St. near Montgomery Plaza.)
Bread Winners is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner daily at 1612 S. University Drive; 817-984-8710, http://www.breadwinnerscafe.com
Game-time grub
Sports Illustrated normally isn’t the go-to website for dining recommendations.
But the sports website-magazine has added an SI Eats section, presumably because sports fans also are food fans.
Writer Andy Staples’ “Dallas” list highlights the predictable favorite Pecan Lodge BBQ, but strays into Tarrant County for both barbecue and burgers.
Jambo’s BBQ Shack’s original Rendon location is praised for its Texan sandwich, piling brisket, pulled pork, ribs, sausage and bologna between two “comically overmatched” Texas toast slices.
“The Texan is the barbecue version of the sandwiches at the [closed] Carnegie or Stage Deli in New York,” Staples wrote. (Rendon customers might argue that those delis serve their version of the Texan.)
SI Eats also praises Meat U Anywhere’s barbecue in Grapevine (or Trophy Club), the Peace Burger chorizo-avocado “macho burger” in Grapevine and Oak St. Pie Co. in Roanoke.
Bud Kennedy: 817-390-7538, @EatsBeat. His column appears Wednesdays in Life & Arts and Fridays in DFW.com.
