Cane Rosso’s Magnolia all-stars: Heim BBQ pizzas, Melt ice cream

Now, the Fort Worth location has partnered with two West Magnolia Avenue neighbors to serve new menu items representing the best of Magnolia.
Heim Barbecue’s bacon burnt ends become pizza toppings on a new Tuesday night special (the night Heim itself is closed).
At dessert, Cane Rosso offers Melt Ice Creams, either in a dish or in new sopaipillalike ice cream sandwiches.
With a choice of salads, sandwiches and weekend brunch items such as bacon-marmalade biscuits, Cane Rosso is bidding for a bigger share of Magnolia Avenue’s dining crowd.
There’s a $5-$7 happy hour pizza special Mondays through Wednesdays. And watch for veggie items such as fried okra, roasted heirloom carrots or fried asparagus wrapped in prosciutto.
There’s even a Texas peach-sea salt caramel dessert pizza.
Three years ago, when Cane Rosso’s Fort Worth location opened, it was known almost exclusively as a Neapolitan pizza outpost with inventive combinations. That packed the house, but artisan pizza has become more familiar and diners more fickle.
At dinnertime one night this week, Cane Rosso’s Capra salad ($9) offered a guiltless serving of greens, fresh tomatoes, pancetta, pecans, dried cherries and goat cheese.
That left plenty of room for the ice cream sandwiches with Melt strawberry-basil ice cream.
Brunch is served both Saturday and Sunday, featuring the bacon-marmalade biscuits with chile-sausage gravy ($8) or with fried chicken and habanero honey ($12), or with soppressata and bacon marmalade ($15).
Cane Rosso is open for lunch or brunch and dinner daily at 815 W. Magnolia Ave. (with a free parking garage around the corner at 1201 Alston Ave.); 817-922-9222, canerosso.com/fort-worth.
A new Boo-Ray’s
Boo-Ray’s of New Orleans is bringing Cajun cooking closer to Lake Worth.
A new $1.6 million Boo-Ray’s will open this fall at 5728 Boat Club Road, on the corner at Ten Mile Bridge Road about two miles south of the current location.
The new Boo-Ray’s will look more like the recent Hudson Oaks location, with a better layout and a bigger patio. It’ll keep the popular drive-through window so families with a carload of kids or pets can pick up jambalaya, gumbo or chicken-fried steak to go.
“These days a lot of families don’t want to get out of the car,” said Scott Marks, once the founding Razzoo’s chef before opening Boo-Ray’s.
Boo-Ray’s sales of salmon, redfish and barramundi have boomed, he said. Besides the original jalapeño cream sauce, he’s added a chipotle cream “voodoo” sauce.
The current Boo-Ray’s location remains open daily for lunch and dinner at 7255 Boat Club Road, 817-236-6149, or in Hudson Oaks at 201 N. Lakeshore Drive, 817-599-6266; booraysofneworleans.com.
Openings galore
▪ Los Jimadores Tex-Mex Tequila Factory, popular in Bedford, will add a west Fort Worth-area location at 4335 River Oaks Blvd.
That’s a former steakhouse and cafe, one block south of Texas 199. The current Los Jimadores is open for weekend breakfast, daily lunch and dinner at 3314 Harwood Road, 817-354-5300; jimadores.com
▪ An Unleavened Fresh Kitchen, serving breakfast through dinner daily, will open at 250 State St. in Southlake Town Square. There’s currently a Dallas location; unleavened.com.
▪ Don’t confuse that with Unrefined Bakery, a gluten-free bakery coming soon to west Fort Worth at 3250 Hulen St.; unrefinedbakery.com.
▪ The much-missed Super Chix, a chicken-sandwich-and-frozen-custard chain that started in Arlington, will return to Tarrant County with a new location at 1217 Eighth Ave. near the hospitals; superchix.com.
Bud Kennedy: 817-390-7538, @EatsBeat. His column appears Wednesdays in Life & Arts and Fridays in DFW.com.
