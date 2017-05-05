Keller restaurant FnG Eats cancels Grand Prairie location, plans new concepts closer

FnG Eats has abandoned the idea of a Grand Prairie location and will open other concepts in Keller, chef-owner Bob Stephenson said Friday.
FnG Eats, a five-year-old, chef-driven restaurant and bar, will add a fast-casual restaurant in Keller emphasizing organic and gluten-free dishes, and also a craft beer concept, Stephenson said.
FnG Eats opened in 2012 and found success where other restaurants had struggled in Keller Town Center.
Last summer, Grand Prairie city officials announced that a second FnG would open in the former downtown fire station on West Main Street, with the city helping finance construction. But the agreement was too involved and too many delays mounted, Stephenson said.
Grand Prairie City Manager Tom Hart told The Dallas Morning News Stephenson wanted a “fancier direction” than city officials anticipated.
Stephenson, formerly chef at Cool River Cafe in Irving, said Keller’s growth led him to look at opportunites closer to home.
He described a “breakfast-brunch-healthy-lunch” idea that would serve the large number of Keller and north Fort Worth families seeking natural foods or special nutrition menus.
FnG Eats served 300 diners on Easter and expects the same number for Mother’s Day brunch, Stephenson said. Reservations are booked except for the 2:30 p.m. brunch, he said.
