Lee’s Grilled Cheese restaurant closes in north Fort Worth; food truck rolls on

Lee’s Grilled Cheese, a popular food truck which became a busy restaurant, is back on wheels after the storefront location closed Friday.
Owner Lee Perez, a pioneer of artisan grilled-cheese sandwiches and food truck cuisine when Lee’s first rolled in 2010, described the closing as the result of a lease dispute.
“Business has been great, and we just finished a really busy National Grilled Cheese Month [April],” he said.
Lee’s storefront opened in 2013 in the Shops at Park Vista on North Tarrant Parkway. A DFW.com review praised the expanded menu of sandwiches such as a Cuban or a “backbreaker” (pulled pork, cheddar and macaroni-and-cheese).
Lee’s Grilled Cheese will continue truck service and will open Saturday at the Fort Worth Food Park, 2509 Weisenberger St., Perez said. He also plans future service at the Clearfork Food Park.
Tom + Chee, a national artisan grilled-cheese chain, opened last year in the Presidio Town Crossing shopping center across Interstate 35W.
Another local artisan grilled-cheese restaurant, Grain & Dairy, closed earlier this year in Hurst.
