A new Enchiladas Olé with a sunset view

Enchilada sauce maker Mary Patino Perez has wanted a new location for months, and now she has it.
Her Enchiladas Olé restaurant will become the first to join the new South of Fourth development off East Fourth Street near Martin House Brewing, Perez said this week.
For four years, Perez has served enchiladas and Tex-Mex dishes with her craft sauces in a former taqueria and tortilleria on North Sylvania Avenue. It’s been listed as a must-try by travel writers.
At a time when the rest of the restaurant world is fascinated with tacos, Perez has been perfecting enchiladas. Her ancho-chile, thick verde and mole-poblano sauces are sold in supermarkets and specialty food stores.
The new restaurant will include a large patio for viewing the skyline at sunset along the West Fork of the Trinity River overlooking Fort Worth, Perez said.
“It’s going to be a beautiful location with a great view of downtown,” Perez said.
In the next few weeks, Perez will expand her menu of enchilada dinners and combination platters to add a new carne adobada sauce, New Mexico-style corn-and-black-bean enchiladas and chorizo-stuffed Anaheim peppers, she said.
The current restaurant is open for lunch Monday, lunch and dinner Tuesday through Saturday and brunch Sundays at 901 N. Sylvania Ave.; 817-984-1360, enchiladasole.com.
That location will become a catering and manufacturing facility when the new location opens, Perez said.
Plans for a drive-through Enchiladas Olé stand in Saginaw have stalled, but she said she still hopes to address city code requirements and open at 201 N. Saginaw Blvd.
Mighty Maya
Meso Maya finally came to Fort Worth this week, fulfilling the Tanglewood neighborhood’s years-long search for enchiladas and margaritas.
The new restaurant in Trinity Commons is a Mexico City-style restaurant and bar from the parent company of El Fenix, but that’s the only likeness.
Meso Maya was on point from the first day this week, at least based on a simple dinner of Yucatán-style sopa de lima (chicken tortilla soup with lime), mole poblano enchiladas and blueberry cake with vanilla ice cream.
Brunch begins Saturday, including “drunken eggs” with hash, chilaquiles and Yucatán-style huevos Motulenos. For those still celebrating Mexico’s 5 de Mayo victory over the French, there’s “Mexican” toast with cream cheese, strawberries, blueberries, bananas and cinnamon syrup.
Meso Maya is open for lunch and dinner daily at 3050 S. Hulen St., 682-316-8266; mesomaya.com.
More openings
▪ The first Fort Worth location of Eatzi’s Market & Bakery is expected to open as early as Thursday in University Park Village.
Eatzi’s offers breakfasts and coffees at 7 a.m. daily, and take-out lunches and dinners along with a wide variety of specialty foods, wines and baked goods.
If Eatzi’s opens Thursday as planned, the special that day is burgers or salmon burgers. The Friday specials are fried catfish or thin-crust pizzas ($10, or $25 with a salad and bottle of wine).
Eatzi’s will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner daily at 1540 S. University Drive; eatzis.com.
▪ Nearby, the new University Park Village location of Bread Winners Cafe & Bakery has had delays but hopes to open in about two weeks, after Mother’s Day; 1612 S. University Drive, www.breadwinnerscafe.com.
▪ Rusty Taco — the signs just say R Taco — is on track to open in about two weeks at 3516 Bluebonnet Circle in Fort Worth, with a second location to follow soon in Ridglea Village.
A new Hurst location is open at 775 Grapevine Highway; 817-605-9075, www.rtacos.com.
