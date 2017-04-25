East Texas’ The Catch nets more DFW locations

You can tell The Catch is all about fried catfish.
But as the East Texas-based restaurant chain adds locations across Fort Worth and Arlington, it also is serving grilled and blackened catfish, shrimp-and-cheese grits, and enough of a varied menu to make it a regular neighborhood stop.
The Catch started in Tyler, then expanded to eight locations including Burleson. More locations are coming in north and west Fort Worth in the next two months, with another opening next month in Arlington.
The fried catfish is classic East Texas: thick and flaky, with round hush puppies and side dishes such as fried green tomatoes or fried pickles.
If you’re not looking for anything fried, some fish restaurants don’t have much to offer.
But The Catch’s grilled catfish platter with grilled vegetables ($11.99) was a welcome surprise, with two large, seasoned fillets and a choice of sides that also includes cheese grits or corn-and-potatoes.
A blackened-chicken salad was less successful, with chicken strips atop an iceberg-lettuce salad with tomatoes and cucumbers. (I should have paid attention to our DFW.com review, which warned about the iceberg lettuce.)
The Catch also serves a crawfish, shrimp or crab boil, fried shrimp and oysters, fish tacos, étouffée, gumbo, and clam chowder.
Some Catch locations also serve grilled salmon and tilapia and fresh oysters. It’s not clear yet what the Fort Worth or Arlington menus will include.
The Burleson location is open for lunch and dinner daily at 1505 S.W. Wilshire Blvd., 817-447-4302, thecatchusa.com.
The north Fort Worth location is expected to open next at 5636 North Tarrant Parkway near Keller, replacing a North Carolina-based Salsarita’s.
After that will come the Arlington location on Southwest Green Oaks Boulevard at Interstate 20, and the west Fort Worth Catch at 6314 Camp Bowie Blvd., where Colorado-based Smashburger closed.
Farm-to-yum in Clifton
An Austin chef has opened a new farm-to-table restaurant in small-town Clifton, about 80 miles south of Fort Worth and west of Hillsboro.
Chef Sonya Coté of Austin’s Hillside Farmacy opened Sinclair Restaurant in partnership with local restaurateurs.
It’s open Thursday nights through Saturdays, serving steaks, chicken, snapper and a 44 Farms burger with appetizers such as Texas cheeses, quail legs or fire-roasted corn.
Desserts include jalapeño-maple cheesecake, chipotle-TX Bourbon pecan pie, and chamomile-root crème brûlée.
Sunday brunch starts Mother’s Day; 215 W. Third St., Clifton (formerly Mitchell’s Grille), 254-675-8888, sinclairrestaurant.com.
Not yet
Opening day is nearing for two new Fort Worth restaurants and a long-awaited grocery.
▪ Meso Maya, a Mexico City-style restaurant from the owners of El Fenix and Snuffer’s, is scheduled to open next week at 3050 S. Hulen St.; 682-316-8256, mesomaya.com.
A second Meso Maya will open next year in the historic Kress Building downtown.
▪ Bread Winners Cafe & Bakery is expected to open one day next week in University Park Village, 1612 S. University Drive.
If it’s anything like the Hughes’ family’s Dallas, Plano or Trophy Club locations, it will be an instant hit for breakfast-brunch business and develop a cult following for casual dinner; breadwinnerscafe.com.
▪ Eatzi’s Market & Bakery, a gourmet grocery and take-out shop serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, is ticketed for a mid-May opening in University Park Village, 1540 S. University Drive; eatzis.com.
All three will open in time for crowds at the Dean & DeLuca Invitational golf tournament May 22-28.
(However, the new Dean & DeLuca specialty foods store in Plano won’t open until August.)
Champions is close
Arlington is still watching for new restaurants to open in Champions Park, north of Interstate 30 across from the stadiums.
A Florida-based BurgerFi and a Torchy’s Tacos are expected soon, with The Halal Guys, Urban Bricks Pizza, Salata and Social House also coming along North Collins Street.
Tokyo Joe’s was the first to open, at 1707 N. Collins St. A Pluckers Wing Bar and an Abuelo’s are also mapped there.
