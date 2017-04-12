Newest Tommy’s comes in for a landing in west Fort Worth

Tommy’s Burgers has a new third location, but it’s really a return of the first.
The Smith family’s burger grill opened in 1983 on Northwest Loop 820, then moved near Ridgmar Mall and later closed. Other Tommy’s bloomed in west and south Fort Worth, but customers always asked when the “old” Tommy’s would reopen.
Everything old is new again at Tommy’s Burgers & Brews, the reborn Ridgmar location open on Mall Circle, off Texas 183 and near a barbecue restaurant.
Owner Kelly Smith retrieved photos and decor from the first Tommy’s along with the original sign, but is adding craft brews and wines on tap.
Call it Tommy’s version 3.0.
The menu still features half-pound burgers and cheddar-jalapeño “Frog fries,” but adds catfish po-boys, a bacon-blue cheese “Blue Angel” burger and a bacon-brie grilled chicken sandwich ($9.99-$10.59).
Beneath the flight pattern of jets landing at Naval Air Station Fort Worth, the new Tommy’s also offers a behemoth 1-pound burger, the “B-52” ($11.99).
This Tommy’s is a step up from the old gas-station decor at the original. Smith found some funky old red tables and unmatched wood chairs, helping the former Dagwood’s location feel less like the mall outskirts and more like a comfy pub.
The liquor license is due any day, and then Tommy’s will add craft beers.
It’s not exactly like Rodeo Goat or Fred’s, but there’s definitely a lot more parking.
Tommy’s Burgers & Brews is open daily for lunch and dinner (it’ll close Easter); 1736 Mall Circle, 817-759-9088, tommyshamburgergrill.com.
Other locations are open daily at 5228 Camp Bowie Blvd., 817-569-1111, and 2455 Forest Park Blvd., 817-920-1776.
Easter brunch
Some late additions to the list of Easter brunches in recent columns:
▪ The Oasis at Joe Pool Lake will serve a buffet with an omelet station, breakfast items, prime rib, spiral-cut ham and grilled tilapia; $29.95, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 5700 Lake Ridge Parkway, 817-640-7676, theoasisrestaurant.com.
▪ Fish Creek Restaurant & Bar in Willow Park will offer complementary beignets Easter along with the Sunday brunch menu; 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 817-441-1746, eatfishcreek.com.
Restaurants such as Mac’s Steaks & Seafood in Arlington will open at 9 a.m. and have a few early and late slots available.
In Fort Worth, some of the good bar-and-grill brunches such as Cork & Pig, HG Sply Co., Max’s Wine Dive and the Tavern have space available. Cork & Pig and the Tavern begin serving at 9 a.m.
Eddie V’s still has space available for its special $49 jazz brunch with complementary cinnamon rolls and bananas Foster cake for dessert.
Also, consider an Italian restaurant such as Taverna by Lombardi in downtown Fort Worth or Campisi’s Restaurant in west Fort Worth, or the Ohio-based chain restaurants Brio (Southlake) or Bravo! (Fort Worth).
For more ideas, check star-telegram.com/entertainment/restaurants.
Lucile’s at 25
One restaurant busy every Sunday, not only Easter, is Lucile’s Stateside Bistro, beginning its 25th year.
In 1993, Lucile’s claimed the landmark, wedge-shaped Camp Bowie Boulevard restaurant that was once one of the original 1979 locations for the Black-eyed Pea, and before that Steve’s Cafe and Finley’s Cafeteria.
The stately bar and some of the menu items and managers came from the old River House seafood restaurant on South University Drive. The decor and the regular lobsterfest and crabfest specials hint at Lucile’s seafood heritage.
But the restaurant also specialized in steaks, chicken-fried steak, pizzas and Southern specialties such as fried green tomatoes, not long after the movie of the same name.
Somewhere along the way, Lucile’s added upgraded burgers similar to some old local favorites
Lucile’s is open for lunch and dinner daily and breakfast weekends, including Easter, at 4700 Camp Bowie Blvd.; 817-738-4761, lucilesstatesidebistro.com.
(Lucile’s cousin restaurant, Hunter Brothers H3 Ranch in the Stockyards, is also open for breakfast at 9 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays.)
Bud Kennedy: 817-390-7538, bud@star-telegram.com, @EatsBeat. His column appears Wednesdays in Life & Arts and Fridays in DFW.com.
