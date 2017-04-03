El Reno onion burgers make Stockyards debut

1:53 Rangers' Joey Gallo knows Opening Day will be a thrill Pause

3:30 Rangers' Adrian Beltre not pleased to be on DL

1:38 Drew Robinson and Joey Gallo earn Opening Day roster spots

1:36 Jeff Banister discusses the decision to start Adrian Beltre on the DL

0:58 Martin Perez prepared for Game 2 start

1:27 Habitat for Humanity house built in Sundance Square heads out of downtown

1:15 Jurickson Profar starts opener in left

0:25 House gets stuck on downtown Fort Worth street

2:42 Jason Terry giving the Bucks some experience