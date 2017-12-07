On Dec. 9, the Arlington location of BurgerFi will be giving away free cheeseburgers to the first 100 guests.
Score free cheeseburgers at BurgerFi in Arlington on Saturday

By Courtney Ortega

December 07, 2017 12:49 PM

Before you head out for some Christmas shopping this Saturday, don’t forget to stop by BurgerFi in Arlington for a chance at free food.

On Dec. 9, the fast-casual burger joint is celebrating its grand opening by giving away free BurgerFi cheeseburgers (double cheeseburger with no substitutions) to the first 100 customers in line, plus free onion rings. For those who miss out on snagging a free cheeseburger, BurgerFi will be offering $5 cheeseburgers all day.

The daylong celebration kicks off at 11 a.m. and includes other festivities like face painting, balloon animals, raffle prizes and beer samplings from local breweries, plus a quad burger and fry eating contest.

In other BurgerFi news, the Florida-based chain has introduced a new shake for the holiday season. The Candy Apple Gingerbread Shake features vanilla custard, decadent caramel, apple butter, whipped cream and ginger snap cookies. For every shake sold, $1 will be donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

BurgerFi is open daily at 1807 N. Collins St. in Arlington.

