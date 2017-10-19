Much has changed, but Fred’s is still funky after all these years

0:47 Battle of the Burgers: 2017 Pause

1:04 Celebrity judge Jody Dean of KLUV/98.7 FM joins us for Burger Battle finale round

2:26 The top Mexican drug cartels and their leaders

1:49 Dallas Mavericks salute their history with tribute to American flag

0:42 Introducing our Burger Battle guest judge

0:32 Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

1:43 If Amazon's second headquarters comes to DFW, where will it be located?

0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

1:15 Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band