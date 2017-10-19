2017 Burger Battle: In a close call, the winner seals the deal with . . . an enchilada?

More Videos 1:49 Dallas Mavericks salute their history with tribute to American flag Pause 2:26 The top Mexican drug cartels and their leaders 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11 1:43 If Amazon's second headquarters comes to DFW, where will it be located? 0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 12 2:21 L.D. Bell 2016: Beyond the Veil 1:15 Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Celebrity judge Jody Dean of KLUV/98.7 FM joins us for Burger Battle finale round Jody Dean, host of the Jody Dean & The Morning Team show on KLUV/98.7 FM, tells us his pick for the winner in the 2017 Burger Battle finals between Fred’s Texas Cafe and Fuego Burger. Jody Dean, host of the Jody Dean & The Morning Team show on KLUV/98.7 FM, tells us his pick for the winner in the 2017 Burger Battle finals between Fred’s Texas Cafe and Fuego Burger. Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Jody Dean, host of the Jody Dean & The Morning Team show on KLUV/98.7 FM, tells us his pick for the winner in the 2017 Burger Battle finals between Fred’s Texas Cafe and Fuego Burger. Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com