One burger matchup draws close to 15,000 votes in readers’ bracket

The judges’ bracket in the Burger Battle had a couple of big upsets in the second round, and some really tight fights. The readers’ bracket is showing some bigger upsets.
Some of this isn’t entirely surprising. Twisted Root has multiple locations, so it has multiple ways to campaign against Fort Worth favorite Dutch’s. Fred’s Texas Cafe has a huge Fort Worth following, and it’s whomping Cleburne’s little Burger Bar.
But then you have Bedford’s Ted E’s Kitchen, which not only knocked off Fort Worth’s ballyhooed Rodeo Goat in the judges’ bracket, but also toppled it in round 2 of the readers’ bracket, in by far the busiest match, with nearly 15,000 votes cast.
And little Hookers Grill in the Stockyards, which made a first-round exit in the judges’ bracket (but retains a great deal of our affection), beat Fuego Burger in the readers’ bracket, although Fuego Burger is steamrolling its way through the judges’ bracket.
But another little place that exited early in the judges’ bracket, Haltom City’s Clown Burger, is also gone from the reader’s bracket, losing to Tom’s in round 2.
Keep those votes coming, burger fans.Voting for the next round ends at 4 p.m. Sept. 27.
Click here to see how the judges voted.
At the end, we’ll crown two “best burger” victors: the Burger Battle winner and the Readers’ Choice winner.
