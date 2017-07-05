Whataburger out-Whataburgers itself with latest addition to its breakfast menu

Whataburger is testing the tensile strength of the fine line between burger genius and breakfast insanity with its latest menu item.

Skipping over the syrupy chicken and waffle trend entirely, the burger bastion is combining sweet and savory in its latest breakfast sandwiches in a way that will make you say, “That’s crazy talk, Whataburger. C’mon. Stop it.”

But it’s all very real. Whataburger unveiled new spicy strawberry chicken and spicy strawberry sausage biscuits Wednesday, finally giving customers the opportunity to out-Whataburger the woman in front of them who just ordered that honey butter chicken biscuit.

“With the honey butter chicken biscuit being a fan favorite and the overwhelming positive reaction in taste tests on the new jam,” these new spicy strawberry biscuits will be a big hit,” Whataburger vice president of marketing Rich Scheffler said in a statement.

The chicken version simply replaces the honey butter in the honey butter chicken biscuit with a strawberry jam that combines diced and pureed strawberries with a hint of jalapeño. The sausage version comes with, well, sausage instead of chicken.

They are both available for a limited time during breakfast hours, 11 p.m.-11 a.m., at all of the chain’s more than 800 locations. Stay tuned for a video review/unwrapping Wednesday during late-night hours.

Last week, a hoax report raised internet panic alarms with the (fake) news that Whataburger would be closing all its locations next year. Unveiling a breakfast biscuit with jelly and sausage would seem to be, if nothing else, a bet on the chain’s continued relevance in the 10 states the chain currently operates.