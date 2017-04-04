Bad Hombre and Chupacabra go mano a mano at Rodeo Goat

0:50 Rangers Manager Jeff Banister talks about Yu Darvish's Opening Day performance Pause

1:06 Tony Romo trading in football career for broadcasting

1:20 Texas Rangers 3B Coach Tony Beasley delivers inspiring rendition of National Anthem on Opening Day

1:05 The Tony Romo era is over in Dallas

1:01 Stadium Links brings golf to Texas Rangers Globe Life Park

1:47 Kennedale girls headed back to the regional tournament

1:17 Texas Live! A first look at the Rangers dining and entertainment project

1:46 Hebron's 79th minute goal ends Southlake Carroll's season

1:19 Ferrell performed well in surprising win over the Bucks