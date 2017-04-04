Bad Hombre and Chupacabra go mano a mano at Rodeo Goat

At last weekend’s “Burgers, Blues + Brews” event at the Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival, a panel of judges including Star-Telegram “Eats Beat” columnist Bud Kennedy named Rodeo Goat’s “Bad Hombre” burger the best of the night. According to Kennedy, judging was blind, and yet it still landed on Rodeo Goat, winner of DFW.com’s 2013 Battle of the Burgers.
But DFW.com isn’t the only one doing burger battles. Rodeo Goat has been doing burger battles almost since the beginning, pitting one special burger against another for a few weeks. The winner goes on to face another challenger; occasionally, a burger wins so often that it retires from the menu, undefeated, or it returns several months later.
Like the Chupacabra.
Introduced in 2013, the Chupacabra features a beef-chorizo patty with Hatch chiles, fried jalapeños, smoked lime aioli, queso asadero and guacamole. It not only won Rodeo Goat’s burger battles, it outsold the Chaca Oaxaca, Rodeo Goat’s most popular regular-menu item, back when the Chaca Oaxaca’s first name had no “h” in it. In 2013, the Chupacabra knocked off at least five contenders before being going back into hiding, but it occasional pops up again, just like the goat-blood-sucking legendary (or is it?) creature it’s named after.
For Rodeo Goat Fort Worth’s 100th burger battle, the Chupacabra and the Bad Hombre will go mano a mano.
In his report on Burgers, Brews + Blues, contributor Malcolm Mayhew described Bad Hombre as a “seven-ingredient monster ... that featured maple bacon, cream cheese and, among other ingredients, mango salsa.” It won our “Extra Napkins” award for the messiest burger as well, and that was in a slider-size serving. It’s bound to be even messier in the full-size version that’s fighting the Chupacabra, but you don’t take on a Chupacabra without expecting a little mess.
(The people’s choice at BBB was Pearl Snap Kolaches’ simple burger, consisting of three ingredients: Colby cheese and Angus beef, both locally sourced, between a housemade kolache roll with a touch of sweetness and no messiness.)
The Chupacabra vs. Bad Hombre battle started Tuesday at Rodeo Goat Fort Worth, 2836 Bledsoe St. in Fort Worth. This smackdown is not happening at the Dallas location. Yet, anyway.
