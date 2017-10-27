Just in time for North Texas Beer Week, your 12-pack of events

The North Texas beer scene has become so large that practically any week is North Texas Beer Week.

But then there’s the designated North Texas Beer Week, which runs Oct. 27-Nov. 5.

It’s not all North Texas — breweries from Austin, Houston and even out of state are participating. It’s not even all beer, as some cideries are involved. Or breweries, as there are also events at local restaurants.

Here are a few (largely Tarrant County-centric) highlights.

Revolver Tap Takeover Kick Off Party at Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom in Fort Worth: The “Taproom” part of Old Chicago’s name may be more important than the “Pizza” part, and there will be Revolver tap takeover/kickoff parties at multiple DFW locations. But only the Fort Worth one — in Presidio Crossing in far north Fort Worth — willl have Grant Wood, co-founder and master brewer for the long-running Granbury Brewery. Yes, it means dealing with I-35W traffic. But think how far Wood will have to drive. 7 p.m. Friday, 8933 N Fwy Service Rd E, Fort Worth, https://oldchicago.com

NTX Brewers Burger Battle: The Star-Telegram just completed its semiannual Burger Battle, but we’re not the only ones . Rodeo Goat (which won our Burger Battle in 2013) has regular battles in which two special burgers duke it out. But this one’s a little different: Two Fort Worth breweries will concoct burgers at the Fort Worth location of Rodeo Goat. Two Dallas breweries will do the same at the Dallas Goat. Each order is a vote for that burger. The winning burgers at each location will then face off in a finale. All week. 2836 Bledsoe St., Fort Worth; 1926 Market Center Blvd., Dallas; http://www.rodeogoat.com

Pintwood Derby With Deschutes: Former Cub Scouts will recall the Pinewood Derby, in which small cars are built from wood and then are raced by coasting down an inclined track. This is pretty much the idea behind the Pintwood Derby, hosted by Oregon-based Deschutes Brewery and the Fort Worth location of Flying Saucer Draught Emporium, because it wouldn’t be North Texas Beer Week without the Flying Saucer. Open to breweries and beer lovers, who can buy a car kit for $20. The price includes a token good for one Deschutes beer and a donation to Hurricane Harvey relief. Noon Saturday, Flying Saucer patio, 111 E. Third St., Fort Worth. www.beerknurd.com

Pride of Southside Homebrew Invitational 2017: Many North Texas breweries have their roots in home brewing, and this event honors the folks brewing in their garages (or wherever) at home. Sponsors include HopFusion Ale Works, Chimera Brewing Co., Rahr Brewing Co., Martin House Brewing Co. and Wild Acre Brewing. Sponsor brew samples will be available. And since this takes place at a glass-blowing studio, you can also get your own hand-blown glass mug. $10; $50 will get you a commemorative T-shirt and that beer mug. 1-6 p.m. Saturday, SiNaCa Studios, 1013 W Magnolia Ave, Fort Worth, http://www.sinacastudios.org. For tickets, go here.

BoobieQ2: Fort Worth’s Heim Barbecue and Rahr & Sons Brewing are teaming up for the second annual edition of this event: four hours of beer, brisket and breast-cancer screenings, or as the event notice puts it, “beer, barbeque and boobs....the trifecta for a perfect afternoon!” The Texas Health Resources Mobile Mammogram unit offer free admission to women who schedule an appointment for a mammogram on site. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Cancer Care Services. $75 in advance; $85 at the door, $10 for children under 12. Ticket prices include a full Heim meal, Rahr beer and access to other activities. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Rahr & Sons Brewing, 701 Galveston Ave., Fort Worth. For tickets, go here.

More Videos 1:28 Audio: Radio announcer makes racist comment about players Pause 0:48 Is this the best high school football team in Arlington? 0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 1:40 If Texas gets a new 60-mile border wall, which of these eight models would you prefer? 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 0:32 Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 1:15 Diamond Hill-Jarvis perseveres during losing streak 0:41 Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ win over the 49ers 1:38 Halloween only lasts a day, but these facts about the real world are way scarier 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 25 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Texas craft beer on tap at Fort Worth convenience store The number of craft breweries in Texas has tripled since 2011, and a Fort Worth convenience store aims to tap into that trend. Texas craft beer on tap at Fort Worth convenience store The number of craft breweries in Texas has tripled since 2011, and a Fort Worth convenience store aims to tap into that trend. Star-Telegram Gordon Dickson

Halloween Sunday Pupday: A crawl where many of the participants are always on all fours. Beginning 11 a.m., dogs and their owners — the former in costume (and we suppose the latter if they wish) — will gather at Pouring Glory Growler Fill Station, where dogs will get treats and owners will get a beer. At noon, dogs and owners will parade over to HopFusion Ale Works for more beers for owners and contests and prizes for dogs. Then the party will walk over to The Collective Brewing Project, for one more beer for the owners and something else for the dogs. Tickets are $25 and include, in case you haven’t guessed, a beer at each stop and a Klean Kanteen steel pint cup. Or you can pay $18 and skip the cup. Begins at 11 a.m. Sunday at Pouring Glory, 1001 Bryan Ave, Fort Worth. For tickets, go here.

Halloween Movie Night: Halloween falls smack in the middle of North Texas Beer Week, so there are Halloween events at multiple breweries. But how many of them are showing “The Rocky Horror Picture Show?” Fort Worth’s Panther Island Brewing is, so you can quaff your beers while following the saga of a sweet transvestite from Transexual, Transylvania and doing the Time Warp again. 5 p.m. Tuesday, 501 N Main St, Fort Worth, http://pantherislandbrewing.com

Legal Draft & Cedar Creek Dungeons and Dragons Costume Contest: Get nerdy with this costume contest, where there will also be special tappings of Red IPAs that are a collaboration between Arlington’s Legal Draft Brewing and Cedar Creek Brewery, located southeast of Dallas in the town of Seven Points. 6 p.m. Tuesday, On Tap: Growler & Taproom, 200 N. Mesquite St. Suite 105, Arlington, http://ontapdfw.com/

Fourth Annual Brewer’s Ball: Hang out with the crews from 40 breweries and nosh food from 14 DFW beer-centric restaurants. 7-10 p.m. Nov. 3, Union Station Dallas, 400 S. Houston St., Dallas. $125, and only 500 tickets are available. For tickets, go here.

Rahr & Sons 13th Anniversary: The granddaddy (or a grandddady, anyway) of the North Texas beer scene will celebrate its latest birthday with more than 30 beers on tap, including its 13th Anniversary Beer, a Belgian dark strong-aged in rum barrels and Paleta de Mango, a mango kolsch with pequin chiles and lime brewed in collaboration with Morenos Casa Cervecera in Mexico City. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 4, 701 Galveston Ave., Fort Worth

Collective Brewing Project Third Anniversary: A short drive (or not too-ambitous walk) from Rahr is Collective, a brewery and taproom known for its adventurous spirit (where else are you going to find a ramen beer dubbed “Cup O’ Beer”?), ready to celebrate “three years of funk.” The party will include three special pairings, three special firkins, and three rare beers plus the release of this year’s American Sour Red bottle. 2-10 p.m. Nov. 4, 112 St Louis Ave., collectivebrew.com

Vegan beer pairing: A three-course, meat-and-dairy-free dinner with three beer pairings. Tarrant County vegans will have to go to Dallas for this one at Mudhen Meat and Greens, which despite the “Meat” in its name regularly offers vegan- and vegetarian-friendly dishes. Menu details TBA. 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4, 900 S. Harwood St., Dallas, http://www.mudheninthe.net

There are scores of other events, listed at nxtbeerweek.com and at @NTXBeerWeek on Facebook.