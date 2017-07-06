Grapevine Craft Brewery will be back on shelves soon

Two of the area’s best local craft brews will be back on shelves before the summer is out.
Grapevine Craft Brewery is canning and distributing again, nearly a year after announcing it would scale back to keep the brewery alive, according to a press release issued Tuesday. Brew fans will be able to pick up six-packs of Lakefire Rye Pale Ale and Sir Williams English Brown Ale at beer stores around DFW toward the end of July.
For most of last year, though, Grapevine Craft Brewery has kept its place in the crowded DFW brew market, thanks to a shift in its business model.
In August 2016, Grapevine stopped canning and distributing its own beers throughout Texas in favor of a two-pronged revenue approach: using its brewery equipment primarily for contract brewing, while selling its own brews on site only, at its picnic-style beer garden and taproom just south of downtown Grapevine.
“At this time, it just doesn’t make financial sense for us to continue distributing our brands at a loss,” Grapevine Craft Brewery CEO Gary Humble said in a press release last year.
Apparently, the contract brewing has been going pretty well.
“It’s because of great industry partners and friends that contract brewing provided a platform for a sustainable business,” Humble said in Tuesday’s release announcing the upcoming distribution locally.
Grapevine Craft will not be distributed to bars, just to off-premises retailers in DFW, according to the release. But heck, it’s still worth celebrating, and the brewery will from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, at its two-year Birthday Bash.
Grapevine’s limited-release Railcar Double IPA also will be available in stores in four-packs, following the release of Lakefire and Sir Williams.
