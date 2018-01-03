Another BBQ change: A new Billy’s Oak Acres is near, but original is closed

Billy’s Oak Acres BBQ will open its new west Fort Worth location within days, and has closed the rustic original location, pitmaster Billy Woodrich said Wednesday.
Freeze damage knocked out eletrical equipment at the 55-year-old tavern-roadhouse on North Las Vegas Trail, Woodrich said. His last day there was Saturday.
“I’m focusing on the new location,” he said. The new Billy’s, in a 55-year-old former nightclub at 7709 Camp Bowie Blvd. West, is awaiting final inspections, he said.
Billy’s Oak Acres BBQ opened in 2013 and quickly made a reputation for brisket, ribs and also for chicken-fried steak and chicken specials.
The new location will serve a full menu with family-style barbecue platters every day, chicken-fried steaks, pork chops and weekend steaks and prime rib, he has said.
The only thing missing is the old location’s quirky, rural atmosphere amid oak trees.
Woodrich had planned to operate the original location on weekends but it will need extensive repairs, he said. Another owner had operated Oak Acres BBQ there in the 1980s.
The new location was built in 1963 as an upholstery shop on what was then the major transcontinental highway, and later served as a boat sales lot and 1980s disco. (He kept the disco ball.)
The location is adjacent to a long-ago barbecue restaurant, Larry’s Crossing, where Woodrich went as a student at Western Hills High School.
Woodrich had planned to open the new location before the holidays but was delayed by a family illness.
