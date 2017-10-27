Big barbecue news: a new Hard Eight BBQ in Burleson

Burleson is getting a new Hard Eight BBQ, the Stephenville-based restaurants that brought Hill Country-style open-pit barbecue to North Texas.
Owner Vicki Niven said plans are not final, but Hard Eight is dealing on a location in the 200 block of North Burleson Boulevard, the east Interstate 35W access road.
The first Hard Eight BBQ opened in 2003 in Stephenville, before Cooper’s came to Fort Worth or Salt Lick BBQ came to DFW Airport. (Salt Lick now plans a coming location in Grapevine.)
Hard Eight uses a direct-fire style of cooking instead of a closed smoker. The restaurant also flame-grilled steaks.
The location will be Hard Eight’s fifth, following Stephenville, Coppell, Roanoke and The Colony.
The name is from a dice roll.
Bud Kennedy
