Here’s the new home for the big ‘Texan’ BBQ sandwich

Jambo’s Barbeque Shack opened a third location Tuesday, moving its Little Road restaurant to a familiar landmark on Pioneer Parkway.
Jambo’s, known for its stacked “Jambo Texan” combination sandwich, is taking over a 50-year-old barbecue restaurant familiar as an early location of Coker’s, now across the street. Lately, the old location was home to D-Two Bar-B-Q.
Jambo’s partner Ashton Stauffer had quarreled with Arlington officials about adding a smoker to the Little Road location, a vacant grocery-convenience store, and also about exterior murals at a Jambo’s on West Division Street.
In a Facebook post, Stauffer said the Little Road restaurant will become a home-cooking cafe named Spooners.
Jambo’s was recently listed in a Sports Illustrated map for “game day food.”
The Texan “packs brisket, pulled pork, sausage, bologna and spare ribs between two comically overmatched slices of Texas toast,” writer Andy Staples wrote.
“It stands a little less than a foot tall, and while I didn’t have a scale, I felt at least three pounds heavier … The Texan is the barbecue version of the sandwiches at the Carnegie or Stage delis in New York.”
The new Jambo’s is open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Saturday at 2503 W. Pioneer Parkway (Spur 303); 682-213-2780, Another Arlington location continues at 1724 W. Division St., with the original location at 5460 E. Farm Road 1187, Rendon.
