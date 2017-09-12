Newest Heim location is for BBQ banquets, not a restaurant. At least, not yet

Heim Barbecue initially plans to use a 32-year-old barbecue landmark as a new party and catering headquarters, not as a third restaurant, Travis Heim confirmed Tuesday on Facebook.
The Heims posted “Exciting news!!!!’ about buying the former Soda Springs Bar-B-Q, 8620 Clifford St. Owner Brenda Lewis closed the restaurant Saturday, saying she is selling.
“Emma and I are happy to announce that we have another space to add to our Heim Barbecue family,” Heim wrote on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
The Clifford Street location will “help meet the demand of our incredibly busy BBQ catering business,” Heim wrote.
The Heims have already announced a new Heim Barbecue on the River location at 5333 White Settlement Road in Fort Worth, near the West Fork of the Trinity River in what used to be called Crystal Springs, now called the River District. It’s scheduled to open in mid-2018.
White Settlement leaders had hoped for the sales tax revenue from a third Heim, but fear a catering hall would not generate the same revenue, a city official said.
Heim Barbecue, listed among Texas Monthly’s Top 50 barbecue restaurants in Texas, opened two years ago as an East Hattie Street food truck. It moved last summer to a full-scale restaurant with a perpetual waiting line at 1109 W. Magnolia Ave.
Comments