Newest Heim location is for BBQ banquets, not a restaurant. At least, not yet

Fort Worth's Heim Barbecue buying Soda Springs, owner says The 32-year White Settlement landmark is being sold to the Fort Worth craft barbecue restaurant that has become a top-50 state favorite. Heim has one restaurant in south Fort Worth and another is underway on White Settlement Road near the West Fork. The 32-year White Settlement landmark is being sold to the Fort Worth craft barbecue restaurant that has become a top-50 state favorite. Heim has one restaurant in south Fort Worth and another is underway on White Settlement Road near the West Fork. Bud Kennedy bud@star-telegram.com

