Heim Barbecue second location update: Construction starts June 1

Heim Barbecue is coming to a river near you.

When signing a lease agreement to expand your Fort Worth barbecue presence into a second location, it’s important to keep an even keel, and apparently a glass of red by your side, if you’re owner and pitmaster Travis Heim.

Check out Heim’s composure in the moment as Fort Capital LP founder and CEO Chris Powers Jr. dots the final i’s and crosses the final t’s on the lease agreement to bring a second Heim Barbecue location to Fort Worth’s River District, replacing the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 5333 White Settlement Road. Fort Capital LP is the lead developer in the commercial and residential project.

Travis and his wife and co-owner, Emma, signed the lease Monday night during a meeting with Powers at Kent & Co. on Magnolia Avenue.

Heim had originally planned to expand into the space formerly occupied by the offbeat burger/taco joint Thurber Mingus, but switched sites in March.

Travis Heim told the Star-Telegram that construction on the new location would start June 1, and that he expected it to take at least 12 months. From the photo op, though, it looks like he’s already counting briskets.

Yes, Travis, that’s twice as many.