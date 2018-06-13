Whataburger sign in Fort Worth. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2015.
Whatarecall: Whataburger serving wheat buns only after white buns, toast pulled

By Bud Kennedy

June 13, 2018 01:12 PM

FORT WORTH

The Whataburger chain removed white buns and Texas toast from some restaurants Wednesday as a bun crisis continues to plague Texas burger restaurants.

An "unbalance in the yeast" affected the buns' flavor and the company recalled them from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas, according to a statement from the San Antonio-based Whataburger corporate office.

Whataburger stores are open and continue to serve burgers and sandwiches on wheat buns, tortillas or as a bunless platter, the company statement said.

The announcement came the same day as Texas locations of California-based In-N-Out Burger reopened after closing two days to replace a batch of buns.

"There's no health risk at all, rather an impact on our bun's flavor," the corporate statement read.

Whataburger also extended breakfast hours until 1 p.m. Wednesday as an alternative, the company said.

Patrons commenting on social media said they were only told the location was "out" of white buns.

Some locations posted a letter saying that "due to a quality issue," the restaurant was not serving either its signature 5-inch white buns, 4-inch white buns or Texas toast.

No date was given for white buns to return: "The company looks forward to "getting back to business as usual just as soon as we can."

Patrons of Whataburger and In-N-Out, both privately owned and each with its own fan following, had exchanged barbs online after the Texas In-N-Out locations closed Monday and Tuesday, citing only an undisclosed problem with bun quality.

