A file photo of the Cup Espresso Bar from 2011. In 2014, an evening service was added with an emphasis on wine and the small Camp Bowie Boulevard Shop evolved into Sip Wine Bar & The Cup Espresso Bar. Star-Telegram archives.
A west Fort Worth coffee and wine bar is about to grind to a halt

By Robert Philpot

rphilpot@star-telegram.com

June 11, 2018 04:33 PM

FORT WORTH

Sip Wine Bar & The Cup Espresso Bar, a small Camp Bowie Boulevard shop, announced this week on Facebook that it will close near the end of the month.

If you're a fan, or if you've never been but want to drop by, you have a few weeks: Closing day is June 29.

Nancy Williams started the Cup in 2011 as an Italian-inspired coffee bar. In 2014, she launched an evening service featuring wine and light bites, and Sip Wine Bar was born.

During morning hours, it was a coffee bar; during evening hours, a few days a week, the focus was on wine. The small shop opened to a rear patio that was a respite from Camp Bowie traffic.

"Williams says it’s very much a neighborhood hangout," we wrote in one of our 2015 stories on the DFW coffee scene. "When we dropped in recently, she told us that she sees maybe 10 strangers a week — and that it can be a little boisterous during wine times."

Contacted via email, Williams said she didn't have anything to add to the Facebook post at this time. So here's the post.

