A west Fort Worth coffee and wine bar is about to grind to a halt

Sip Wine Bar & The Cup Espresso Bar, a small Camp Bowie Boulevard shop, announced this week on Facebook that it will close near the end of the month.
If you're a fan, or if you've never been but want to drop by, you have a few weeks: Closing day is June 29.
Nancy Williams started the Cup in 2011 as an Italian-inspired coffee bar. In 2014, she launched an evening service featuring wine and light bites, and Sip Wine Bar was born.
During morning hours, it was a coffee bar; during evening hours, a few days a week, the focus was on wine. The small shop opened to a rear patio that was a respite from Camp Bowie traffic.
"Williams says it’s very much a neighborhood hangout," we wrote in one of our 2015 stories on the DFW coffee scene. "When we dropped in recently, she told us that she sees maybe 10 strangers a week — and that it can be a little boisterous during wine times."
Contacted via email, Williams said she didn't have anything to add to the Facebook post at this time. So here's the post.
Comments