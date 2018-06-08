Arlington loses a sports grill, and this is a big one

The Stadium Club sports grill inside AT&T Stadium has closed for now and will reopen only in football season, a Cowboys spokesman confirmed Friday.
Two years ago, the Cowboys opened the Stadium Club as a daily restaurant and sports bar catering to north Arlington patrons and to visitors taking the Cowboys' stadium tour.
The restaurant will reopen during the season, team spokesman Joe Trahan said. No exact date or menu is set.
The original, elaborate chef's menu of platters and wood-grilled specialties billed as "first class dining" was replaced in late 2016 with a simpler menu of burgers and sandwiches
.Commenters on social media praised the food after the early menu change, but criticized the prices.
