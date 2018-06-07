A Magnolia Avenue mainstay lands a DFW Airport location

Brewed, the ever-evolving Magnolia Avenue coffee shop/bar/breakfast spot/overall hangout, is evolving again with a second location — this time in Terminal D of Dallas-Fort Worth Airport.
The international-terminal location will be a full-service restaurant with a grab-and-go kiosk and to-go coffee bar near gate 25 in Terminal D, according to a release from Brewed.
"“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to represent Fort Worth and the Near Southside at DFW Airport," co-owner Joey Turner says in the release. "[The airport] has a vision to highlight more locally owned ventures, and we are truly honored to have this opportunity to show off all things Fort Worth. This is a win for all local entrepreneurs who’ve ever had a dream.”
Opened in 2012, Brewed expanded on the coffeehouse definition to also include other brews — namely, craft beers — as well as a full restaurant menu.
“We wanted to figure out a way to bring ‘community’ to Fort Worth in a unique way,” Turner told the Star-Telegram in 2015. “We started dreaming about the old public houses, bringing the working class and white-collar together, so that after a hard day’s work you could come together regardless of your standard of living.”
Brewed has steadily worked at improving and expanding its menu, through the years adding items and making breakfast available all-day, along with a simple lunch and dinner menu. It recently added cocktails to its long-running craft-beer-and-wine bar. It's also known for its comfy — to the point of quirky — seating and decor.
Brewed is open for breakfast through dinner Tuesday through Saturday, brunch Sunday. 801 W. Magnolia Ave., 817-945-1545, brewedfw.com.
This report includes material from Star-Telegram archives.
