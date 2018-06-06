A celebrity couple visited Cowtown recently for a wedding. No, not theirs.

Not long after Harrison Ford made one of his occasional jaunts through Fort Worth restaurants, a couple more celebrities — in this case, a celebrity couple — made a swing through Fort Worth.
It happened late last week, when singers Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani swept through town for a wedding. It wasn't their wedding, although they have been an item since 2015.
The YouTube/Instagram channel Famous Celebrities Snaps has footage (some of it pretty dimly lit) of Stefani and Shelton at a wedding rehearsal, with Stefani introducing the birde. After a still, you see the wedding party in the Stockyards, walking by Lonesome Dove Western Bistro and a couple of murals. There are a couple of stills, and then they are on the patio at Love Shack in the Stockyards. Shelton even does a little singing, performing "Honey Bee."
Watch it here, and be prepared for a few still shots that looks like the video is glitchy. It's not.
According to People, the wedding took place at River Ranch in the Stockyards, with Shelton as part of the wedding party. The DJ played Stefani's hit "Hollaback Girl," and she posted footage of herself joining the dance crowd at River Ranch.
Stefani posted several other photos and videos on her Gwen's Snaps/IG Twitter feed. River Ranch also posted some wedding footage.
Several other national sites, including Yahoo News, Extra and Billboard, reported on the wedding and the Fort Worth visit, using it for speculation about whether the couple will get married themselves.
Shelton was previously married to native Texan singer Miranda Lambert, from 2011 till their split in 2015. He had been married to Kaynette Gern from 2003 to 2006, according to his Internet Movie Database bio.
Shelton has been a "coach" on the NBC singing competition "The Voice" since its 2011 premiere. Stefani has coached three seasons, beginning with season seven in 2014, which was won by Mesquite's Craig Wayne Boyd and featured Fort Worth's Luke Wade and Burleson's Reagan James.
