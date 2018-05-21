A Denton fave is bringing its Latin American street food to Keller

In one of the more under-the-radar food events to come along in a while, Boca 31, a popular Latin street food restaurant in Denton, is adding a location in Keller Town Center location.
Signage is already up -- the Keller location will be in the space recently vacated by Puerta Vieja Mexican Grill -- and chef/owner Andrés Meraz says he expects to open in mid-June.
"We wanted to open in Keller since we haven’t seen a restaurant that provides the same type of food and services that we do in that area," Meraz says via Facebook messenger. We want to bring the Latin food experience to the Keller Community and hopefully it will be well as successful as the one we have in our lovely Denton."
Although the Keller location was announced April 6 on the City of Keller Government Facebook page, we've been unable to find any other mention of the move -- and if it weren't for seeing the sign while driving by, we would have missed it.
The Denton location, which has won "best of" awards since opening in 2016 in a colorful house a little east of the Courthouse Square, draws lines on weekends with its menu of tacos, empanadas and sandwiches, including the Peruvian, made with guajillo pork loin and charred sweet potato.
The Denton menu is relatively small, with a handful of empanada (both savory and sweet) and taco choices (for carnivores and vegetarians), a couple of sandwiches, yuca fries, daily specials and more, as well as aguas frescas, beer and wine drinks.
Prices generally range from $2.50 or so for tacos/empanadas to $9.50 for sandwiches. Meraz says the Keller menu will be similar.
Another Denton import, Seven Mile Cafe, appears to be doing quite well in its Old Town Keller location, which is across from the upcoming Station Patio Icehouse, due to open this summer after being delayed from a fall opening.
For updates, visit Boca 31 on Facebook or the City of Keller Government Facebook page.
