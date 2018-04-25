Dining experience at San Daniele in Grapevine can be described in one word: bellisimo

There’s a mesmerizing sound emanating from San Daniele, the barely 5-month old Grapevine restaurant opened by Ritz Carlton and Hyatt hotel management veteran Kristopher Colig and his wife, Kelly. But it's not just the sound system, playing an infectious mix ranging from Italian jazz to Harry Connick Jr. Nor is it solely from the buzz of patrons flocking to its stunning second-floor outdoor terrace bar, where they munch on bruschetta al pomodoro in between sips of a Cinzano prosecco.
Rather, San Daniele’s more understated soundtrack is of the delicate snap of fresh spring asparagus and the crackle from a perfectly blistered pizza crust.
And it all begins with the European (Croatian) roots of Colig’s immigrant parents, and extends to the French-born and -trained executive chef, Yoann Lardeux. The Coligs and Lardeux launched San Daniele as a compelling hybrid of a fine dining atmosphere (muted earth tones and dome chandeliers illuminating cream-colored, exposed brick walls); a refined menu that places a premium on the freshest, authentically-sourced Italian ingredients (San Marzano tomatoes, house-made pastas and breads); and a relaxed format of small plates.
A parade of these mini-portions — whose size falls between tapa and entree — allows for a more comprehensive tour of San Daniele’s regional Italian fare, ranging from the rustic (Bob’s spaghetti Bolognese) to the luxurious (hand-rolled potato gnocchi with lobster knuckles).
At San Daniele, familiar Italian dishes pack the same comforting ingredients of your neighborhood red-checked tablecloth joint, yet boast refined flavorings. San Daniele comes by its sophistication quietly.
The restaurant’s name refers not to its owners' favorite Italian destination but to their years of eating the irresistibly lean prosciutto synonymous with the northeastern Italian town.
In fact, San Daniele’s service staff recommended I try the salumi e formaggio (prepared meats and artisanal cheese) board ($16 for two) to sample the purest representation of the lauded prosciutto San Daniele. It should be noted that the Calabrese salami, with its garlicky notes, along with the smoky speck, all ably shared the stage with the melt-in-your-mouth prosciutto. On the other half of the board were three relatively similar, sharp Italian cheeses led by a sheep’s milk pecorino; a Grana Padano, with flecks of salt embedded in its interior; and an aged Asiago, with a more astringent, salty punch. Homemade focaccia bread, along with the Moretti beer-infused mustard, the sweet and savory harmony of a tomato marmalade, and the ripe figs were welcome contrasts to the cheeses’ sharp assertiveness.
I always enjoy testing an Italian kitchen’s mettle by ordering its ravioli, and San Daniele’s ravioli de Granchio ($16) checked all the boxes. The random shapes of the ravioli were proof of their hand-made origins. The dish combined a luscious, lump-crab and mascarpone cheese filling with welcome accents of asparagus and baby spinach. It was united by a fish-broth-based lemon butter sauce, speckled with citrus crumbs.
Then it was on to San Daniele’s risotto ($16) where I reveled in the unexpected texture from its shiitake, oyster, and button mushrooms. Of course, none of this mushroom minuet would have mattered had the Carnaroli rice not been cooked to the ideal balance of al dente creaminess, even while soaking up a splash of potent truffle oil, lending the dish a woodsy earthiness.
The veal Marsala ($18) was an irreproachable, if totally straightforward, take on a Little Italy classic. Its near-see-through slices of veal scallopini, and small badges of cremini mushrooms, bathed in a combination of dry Marsala wine, butter and parsley, along with the acid punch of sherry vinegar, and a heavily reduced, dark chicken broth.
In still another sign of San Daniele’s deferential approach to the authentic Italian kitchen, it featured an olive oil-based chocolate cake ($8) that I soon discovered was almost as felicitous a marriage as chocolate and peanut butter. The olive oil lent a fruity undertone to the puck-shaped cake, which seamlessly incorporated orange zest, Grand Marnier, and of course, high-quality cocoa powder. My American sweet tooth was rewarded by an oval of sugary pastry cream on the cake’s roof, with lines of caramel sauce tattooed underneath.
In addition to the more adventuresome chocolate cake, San Daniele also includes the infinitely more familiar (at this point, cliched) tiramisu. Indeed, that choice dichotomy sums up San Daniele’s overarching goal: to take customers on a journey from the predictable to the more regionally unexpected tastes from the vast Italian culinary canon — one small plate at a time.
San Daniele
- 129 S. Main St., Suite 130
- Grapevine
- 817-329-4340
- sandanielerestaurant.com
- Hours: 4-10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 5-10 p.m. Saturday; closed Sundays. Happy hour: 4-6 p.m. weekdays.
Comments