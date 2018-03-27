Pinstripes, 203 Café to open soon, plus other dining-related recaps and updates

Here's a recap of big dining news in March and a peek at what's coming in April.
Pinstripes to open in April
Wine, dine and throw strikes at the same time when Pinstripes opens its first Texas location next week at the Shops at Clearfork.
The Chicago-based, Italian-inspired restaurant and entertainment complex boasts bowling, bocce, and an upscale bistro, where patrons will find very non-traditional bowling alley fare like yellowfin tuna flatbread, tenderloin sliders and lobster bisque. Space for private events — which can accommodate 20 to 600 people — aims to draw corporate groups and even weddings, while an outdoor patio will be open year-round thanks to heaters and fire pits.
Never miss a local story.
There’ll be 12 bowling lanes and six indoor and outdoor bocce courts, where guests can also enjoy happy-hour specials and a late-night menu of appetizers, pizza, sandwiches and house-made gelato and sorbet. Add Pinstripes to the lengthy list of Fort Worth brunches, as the sophisticated playground will also offer a $25 Sunday brunch buffet.
The public can get a glimpse (and a taste) of Pinstripes’ offerings during its grand opening Friday, April 6, from 6 to 9 p.m. Complimentary beer, wine, and hors d’oeuvres will be served.
5001 Trailhead Bend Way, Fort Worth, 682-352-0808, www.pinstripes.com/fort-worth-texas
B&B Butchers & Restaurant Brunch
Bottle service for bloody marys is a thing at B&B Butchers & Restaurant, which has officially launched its beefy and boozy brunch in Fort Worth. Guests can choose from Wagyu skirt steak and eggs, coconut-crusted stuffed French toast, five different Benedict dishes (one features the restaurant’s signature “carpet bagger” oysters skewered with thick-cut bacon and filet mignon) and even a luxe lox dish with Ossetra caviar and truffle cream cheese. The brunch menu is available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, with live music on Sunday.
The Houston-based high-end steakhouse also recently kicked off its “booze & bites social hour.” It’s when guests can hit the happening bar and patio for more conveniently priced apps and cocktails (because an $84 steak — while dry-aged an impressive 55 days — might not fit every diner’s wallet size). Think charcuterie and cheese boards, truffle chicken salad in wonton cones, grilled shrimp pizza and roast beef bruschetta. The menu is available from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
5212 Marathon Ave., Fort Worth, 817-737-5212, www.bbbutchers.com/fortworth
203 Café to open in early April
One thing’s certain about downtown dining — weekday lunch traffic is busy. That’s why Reata owner Mike Micallef is opening a fast-casual lunch (and soon, breakfast) concept on the second floor of the historic Fire Station No. 1 building at 215 Commerce St. — Suite 203 to be exact.
Reata fans shouldn’t expect a scaled-back menu of Reata favorites, but rather stick-to-your-ribs sandwiches like roast beef on brioche, Rueben with house-made sauerkraut, turkey with bacon on rye, and pimento cheese with fried green tomato.
There’ll also be a salad bar and prepared salads for folks in a hurry, and eventually, breakfast hours with egg sandwiches and breakfast burritos. The cafe also will provide catering for tenants of the Wells Fargo Tower and Bank of America Tower. Online ordering will be available. Expect an early April opening.
215 Commerce St., Fort Worth, www.203cafe.com
Mesero now open in the Shops at Clearfork
If the brisket tacos at the new Mesero in the Shops at Clearfork taste familiar, it’s because they are. The Dallas concept comes from Mico Rodriguez, the founder of Mi Cocina — home to some of the most popular brisket tacos in town.
The similarities don’t end there.
The El Santo frozen margarita is not too unlike Mi Cocina’s potent Mambo Taxi, if not the same with its crimson swirl of sangria. There’s also that sleek, contemporary feel.
Dishes dubbed “community” that are meant for sharing include queso fundido, nachos Tejanos with grilled chicken, brisket or shrimp, and a simple guacamole of avocado, lime and sea salt. American fare includes a double meat burger, a Kobe beef chili dog, and a crispy half-chicken served with grilled veggies. There are also soups, salads, combinations plates, tacos, specialty entrees and five different salsas.
Unlike Mi Cocina, Mesero takes reservations.
4955 Gage Ave., Fort Worth, 817-402-0744, www.mesero.net
Fifth annual Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival
Fort Worth’s fifth annual, four-day smorgasbord begins Thursday, April 5, with a brand new event. Tacos + Tequila ($50), to be held at Brik Venue, will feature just what the name says: tacos from eight restaurants and chefs including Salsa Limon, Taco Heads, and newcomers Mesero and Meso Maya. Featured tequilas include Herradura, Casa Dragones and Tequila G4. As of press time, this one was sold out.
The Main Event ($125), Friday, April 6, at the Pier 1 Imports Building, is perhaps the most indulgent, featuring more than 100 wines, craft beers, and spirits along with hefty bites from dozens of the best chefs in North Texas. The Shops at Clearfork has a strong presence this year with representation from B&B Butchers & Restaurant, Malai Kitchen and Fixe Southern House.
Festival-goers will then move to Desserts After Dark ($60) at Firestone & Robertson Distilling Co.’s new Whiskey Ranch, where 12 pastry chefs and 12 mixologists will share their sweet somethings using TX Whiskey. Newbies include Loft 22 Cakes, Joy Macarons and Ampersand.
Hangovers can be cured with brunch favorites at Rise + Dine ($65) on Saturday, April 7, back at the Pier 1 Imports Building. Fixture chef Ben Merritt will be on hand to serve biscuits from his upcoming new concept, Ben’s Triple B. Rise, Mac’s on Mac in Grapevine, and Cane Rosso will also participate.
The festival continues at Burgers, Blues + Blues at the Heart of the Ranch at Clearfork on Saturday evening when 13 chefs will partake in a burger battle under the stars featuring Texas craft beer. Stockyards standout Hookers Grill will join festival veterans Rodeo Goat and Fred’s Texas Cafe.
Sunday’s Pitmasters Picnic ($65) is also new, to be held at the Heart of the Ranch at Clearfork. Texas barbecue gurus, including Barrett Black of Black’s BBQ and John Sanford of BBQ on the Brazos, will share their smoked best to be paired with Texas beers, wines, and spirits.
Proceeds from the festival go toward raising funds for local grant programs and culinary scholarships.
Dough Boy Donuts to take over Leah’s Sweet Treats space
When a bakery closes, a doughnut shop opens — at least in the case of a sweet switcheroo between Leah’s Sweet Treats and Dough Boy Donuts. Leah Loose, who shared her sparkly, colorful confections for six years, will become a full-time mom while Dough Boy Donuts’ owner Melvin Roberson prepares to morph his busy food truck operation into his first storefront.
“We’ll serve gourmet doughnuts and coffee,” says Roberson. “Later we’ll have a doughnut of the month, something off-the-wall.”
Roberson launched his by-order-only business in 2015 and bought a mobile kitchen in 2016, the same year he left his full-time job as kitchen manager at The Keg Steakhouse & Bar. The plan was to open a shop all along, he says. Roberson will revamp the former Leah’s space to give it his own spin, and will make warm doughnuts made to order, just like he does from his food truck. Flavors change all the time, but regular rotators include Sriracha maple bacon, s’mores, strawberry basil, and several cereal-topped varieties like Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms. Roberson will move in and open by mid- to late summer.
4910 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth, www.doughboydonutsdfw.com
New concessions at Globe Life Park
Dilly, dilly…dog, that is.
Among the new concessions at Globe Life Park this baseball season is a dish named for a play on the popular Bud Light tagline called the Dilly Dog. Available at the State Fare Stand in section 41, it involves a locally-made Best Maid dill pickle cored and stuffed with an Angus beef jumbo dog. The entire ensemble is then battered and deep-fried ($10). Other outrageous offerings include the battered and deep-fried 7th Inning Cinnamon Roll ($10), the Cheetos Jalapeño Bacon Dog ($10), wrapped in bacon and covered in not only Cheetos cheese sauce but crushed Cheetos and jalapeños, and a Lay’s potato chip-crusted chicken sandwich boasted to be “as big as home plate” ($27.50).
The ballpark caters to vegan diners with vegan nachos ($13) and vegan frito pie ($8.75). A new Rebecca Creek Saloon will offer a bacon jam burger made with the Hill Country whiskey ($15) along with pork ribs and brisket tacos ($11 each). Suites will also see new items, like Chinese dumplings, Mediterranean mezze platters, Texas street tacos and even a pickle bar with classic sour, bread and butter, and spicy garlic pickles.
Comments