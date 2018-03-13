Go ahead and make (ir)rational choices for National Pi Day. Your stomach will thank you

National Pi Day might not be as exact as it was three years ago, when it fell on 3/14/15 — or, in math language, 3.1415. But it's still a thing, and has been since 2009, when Congress passed a resolution designating 3.14 as the day.

Yes, that seems kind of irrational, but that's kind of the point. Or part of the point. Or the symbol for the ration of the circumference of a circle to its diameter.

And ever since, celebrations of National Pi Day have been growing. A lot of them involve pie, although there is also a National Pie Day on Jan. 23. (Don't worry, the American Pie Council celebrates both, because you can never have too much pie.)

But Pi Day isn't limited to dessert. A lot of pizza places are getting in on the act as well. Here are some of the celebrations we've gleaned from press releases and social media.

B.J.'s Restaurant and Brewhouse: The menu here is enormous, but focus on the mini one-topping pizzas, which will be $3.14 on March 14. Dine-in only. Several DFW locations.https://www.bjsrestaurants.com/piday

Blaze Pizza: The fast-casual chain is offering $3.14 pizzas on March 14. But let's not get too irrational here: Limit one pizza per customer, dine-in only. 5925 Convair Drive (Waterside), Fort Worth; 841 E. Lamar Blvd., Arlington; locations also in Frisco and the Colony; http://www.blazepizza.com

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop: The Colleyville location will offer $3.14 mini-pies on March 14. Nine-inch pies will be available for $20. 4712 Colleyville Blvd., Colleyville, https://www.buttermilkskypie.com. Allen and Frisco locations will also offer deals; check stores' Facebook pages for details.

Cane Rosso: The Dallas-based Neapolitan-pizza mini-chain will offer $3.14 Margherita pizzas from 5 p.m. to closing on March 14. Dine-in only. 815 W Magnolia Ave., Fort Worth; locations also in Dallas, Carrollton, Fairview, Frisco; http://www.canerosso.com

Cicis: The pizza-buffet chain is offering a buy one adult buffet, get a second buffet for $3.14 on March 14 only. 50 North Texas locations; www.cicis.com

Emporium Pies: You say Pi Day should be about the math? Go to this pie shop in Dallas' Bishop Arts District on Wednesday, recite pi to 20 digits from memory, and get a free slice of pie. Other things will be happening, and the shop's special-occasion Chicken Lickin chicken potpie will be available along with the sweet stuff. 314 N. Bishop Ave., Dallas, www.emporiumpies.com

Judy Pie: The Grapevine pie shop will offer pie slices for $3.14 on Wednesday. Dine-in only; bring a small toiletry to donate to MHMR of Tarrant County.11 a.m.-8 p.m., 520 S. Main St., No. 200, Grapevine; https://www.judypie.com or @JudyPieGrapevine on Facebook

Kroger: 8-inch bakery pies will be available for $3.14 (with a Kroger card) on Tuesday and Wednesday. Multiple North Texas locations; https://www.kroger.com

Mathnasium of Keller: Wait — this is about actual math, as the kid-friendly spot will celebrate Pi Day with an open house (but there'll still be pi-themed food!). 2-3 p.m. March 14, 790 S. Main St., Keller, https://www.facebook.com/events/194018044664685

Norma's Cafe: The Dallas-area diner mini-chain is known for its pies, and on National Pi Day, it will donate a percentage of its sales to the Dallas Millennial Club’s nonprofit Millennials for STEM, according to the Norma's Facebook page. 1123 W. Davis St., Dallas; two other Dallas locations as well as locations in Frisco and Plano.; http://www.normascafe.com

Pie Five: All specialty pizzas will be $3.14 on March 14. Limit one pizza per customer, dine-in only. More than a dozen North Texas locations; https://www.piefivepizza.com

Whole Foods Market: The upscale grocery store will offer large bakery pies for $3.14 on March 14 only. "Pie varieties vary, but expect to find classic flavors in store," a release says. 3720 Vision Drive, Fort Worth; 801 E. Lamar Blvd., Arlington; 4801 Colleyville Blvd., Colleyville; https://www.wholefoodsmarket.com