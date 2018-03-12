The latest Shops at Clearfork opening has been a long time coming

As early as 2014, websites such as Escape Hatch Dallas were reporting that Mico Rodriguez, founder of Mi Cocina, planned to expand his Mesero restaurants to Fort Worth.
Nearly four years later, a Fort Worth Mesero is finally open.
One of the longest-awaited restaurants at the upscale shopping center the Shops at Clearfork, the Fort Worth Mesero opened Monday, its debut announced on Facebook and on the @MeseroDallas Twitter feed.
According to the Escape Hatch post from 2014, a Mesero was "under development in Fort Worth’s Art District." But when the Shops opened in 2017, Mesero was one of the long list of restaurants scheduled for the southwest Fort Worth center.
Mesero's online menu features a half-dozen taco plates, including brisket tacos ($11.95); five enchilada plates, including "oaxaqueñas" (two chicken enchiladas with mole, $11.95); combo plates; and such entrees as pollo la brasa (grilled airline chicken with cheddar chipotle grits, $17.95) and "The Chairman" (a braised-pork dish with chile seco, cremini mushrooms, roasted peppers, onions and jalapeño ranch, $17.95).
The most expensive item is the Mico 12-inch New York strip a la Mexicana, which is listed at $31.95 on the online menu (Fort Worth prices may vary). There is also an "American side" section of the menu, which features a burger, a Kobe beef chili-cheese dog and a dinner-only crispy chicken.
Mesero is at 4955 Gage Ave. Right now, hours are 11 a.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Weekend brunch is expected to begin in two or three weeks.
Mesero joins an already crowded restaurant lineup at the Shops at Clearfork, including B&B Butchers, City Works, Cru Food & Wine Bar,Fixe Southern House, Malai Kitchen, NM Cafe, Rise nº3, Twigs Bistro and more, with more to come, including a Pinstripes Bistro Bowling & Bocce, due to open in early April.
For updates on the Fort Worth Mesero, visit @MeseroClearfork on Facebook.
