Restaurants

Looking for a quick bite on Christmas? Here's what's open

By Maricar Estrella

maricar@star-telegram.com

December 25, 2017 12:47 PM

FORT WORTH

Whether you're working on Christmas or you want to get away from all the holiday hoopla (we're not judging), here are some Dallas-Fort Worth restaurant chains that are open for business on Christmas Day.

Please note hours may vary by location, so don't forget to call ahead to make sure they are open.

If you're looking for a sit-down, reservations only restaurant, check out this list.

Here's the fast-food list in alphabetical order:

Denny’s: There's even a special holiday menu that includes "Create Your Own Jr Frosty Pancakes."

IHOP: Most locations will be open. New for kids: Fluffy the Snowman Pancakes.

Macaroni Grill: Participating DFW locations are open from noon to 8 p.m. Reservations suggested.

McDonald’s: Some franchise locations will be open and hours will vary.

Panda Express: Some locations may be open. Call to see if the one near you is open. Also, your local Asian food restaurant may also be open on Christmas.

Starbucks: Some locations are open, including the one at Heritage Trace Parkway in far north Fort Worth. Call ahead.

Waffle House: This restaurant chain is open 24-7, 365 days a year including the one on Highway 114 in Roanoke.

Maricar Estrella, @maricare

    Chef Jeff Williams and his Taste Project, a nonprofit, has an ambitious goal: a pay-what-you-can dining concept that helps the hungry while offering food that's the equal of its neighbors' in Fort Worth's Near Southside. Taste Community Restaurant opens Dec. 5.

