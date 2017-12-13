‘All-day brunch favorite’ restaurant is headed to Fort Worth

We already have Yolk, First Watch, Another Broken Egg and many more breakfast-centric restaurants that came in from other markets.
Get ready to wake up to Snooze.
Specifically, Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, an awkwardly punctuated and capitalized Denver-founded “all-day brunch favorite” that is about to open three “Dallas-area” restaurants — specifically, one in Dallas, one in Addison and one in Fort Worth (what was that about Fort Worth being a Dallas suburb?).
The Fort Worth one will be in the Left Bank development, where a Hopdoddy Burger Bar is already open and an 85ºC Bakery Cafe and a MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company are coming soon.
Snooze’s current online menu is broken down into sections that include “Flavors from the hen” (this includes “Snooze Spuds Deluxe” and corned-beef hash; we weren’t aware either came from hens, but since they’re both topped with two eggs it sorta counts) and “The art of hollandaise,” which as you’ve probably guessed is a selection of Benedicts, although we must admit that something called “I like you E’lote Benedict” sounds a little arty (and kinda wholesome, as it’s made with elote-quinoa cakes and chile-lime hollandaise).
Then there’s “Sweet Utopia,” which includes such offerings as pineapple upside-down pancakes, Bourbon Street pumpkin pancakes (with bourbon pecan jam, whipped mascarpone and mocha crumble), and OMG! French toast (brioche stuffed with mascarpone, topped with vanilla creme, salted caramel, fresh strawberries and toasted coconut).
There’s also a selection of cleverly named bloody marys (or “bloodys,” as the menu would have it), as well as such cocktails as “Bacon and Eggs”: bacon-infused 9 Banded Whiskey, house sour, frothered egg white, bitters and, of course, bacon.
There is a lot more to the menu, which you can check out here.
The press release testifies to Snooze’s history of giving back to the communities where it’s located, and to being eco-friendly through compost and recycling efforts.
With all the whimsy, Snooze also encourages custom creations from its diners, and offers a lot of non-alcoholic breakfast beverages, including its own house coffee.
It’s worth noting that Snooze’s future Left Bank location is not all that far from Paris Coffee Shop, Brewed or Ol’ South Pancake House, homegrown places known for their breakfasts, but hey, some people have to drive a couple of miles farther to get to those places.
The other two DFW locations are scheduled for Walnut Hill Lane in Dallas and for Addison. Hours will be 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. daily. All three locations are scheduled to open in 2018.
For updates, visit www.snoozeeatery.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
