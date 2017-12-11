A french-fry restaurant is coming to Dallas, and yes, we want fries with that

This is obviously the work of an evil genius, and sometimes it takes an evil genius to concoct something that few people have thought of before, and turn it into a fast-food chain.

#GetFried Fry Cafe, a Buffalo-based “quick-serve” (one would assume) restaurant franchise that puts french fries at the center of everything instead of on the side, is coming to Dallas in 2018, with possible expansion westward in the future.

#GetFried — the hashtag (not hashbrown) is part of the name — offers a half-dozen variations on fries: hand-cut, seasoned waffle, sweet potato, coated straight cut, curly and funnel. All served “Dutch style,” i.e., in a paper cone.

Those can be topped with one of more than a dozen sauces, from the unpretentious (you know, ketchup) to the … well, sticky (maple syrup).

Then there are the topped fry baskets, which include “Texas” cheese fries (defined by people from Buffalo as “drizzled cheese, savory bacon, chive and chile powder”), “Oh Canada” (in other words, poutine), “Rocky Balboa” (topped not with a raw egg but done up in the manner of a Philly cheesesteak, with sirloin, sauteed onion, sweet peppers and melted cheese) and others.

You can even get a burger with your fries — actually, between your fries — with waffle-fry sliders, mini-burgers and other meats with waffle fries as the buns. There are even a handful of items that aren’t fries, although if you’re like us, you’ll order fries with them. For the menu, click here.

The chain is on a growth spurt, with restaurants coming to a few Texas cities — Austin (which, naturally, already has a french-fry food truck), San Antonio, Houston (technically, Humble) and Dallas, where the franchise is planned for early 2018 at 2656 Main St. in Deep Ellum.

“The store will be run by entrepreneur Muhammad Abdullah and will be a brick-and-mortar location in ‘The Corner Building,’” the release says.

A publicist tells us that the concept and company are expanding rapidly, so expansion westward is possible. According to the release, “#getfried locations utilize mobile units, concession, walk-up and sit-down cafe formatted stores for the lunch, evening and late-night consumers throughout malls, college towns, sports arenas, casinos, airports, gas stations, movie theaters and downtown urban entertainment districts.” That kinda covers it, doesn’t it?

Of course, there are already plenty of great fries in DFW. But #GetFried still has a bit of evil genius about it. For more information, visit www.getfried.com and check it out on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.