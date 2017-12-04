Christmas feast without the hassle? Get a to-go meal from one of these DFW restaurants

Between preparing for the impending arrival of relatives and sneaking in some last-minute holiday shopping, the days leading up to Christmas can be overwhelming. Fortunately, you can pass off some of the stress by having your holiday meal prepared by a professional.
Multiple restaurants and grocery stores around North Texas are helping make your Christmas preparations easier by offering ready-made meals to go. Just place your order, pick it up, then kick back and enjoy the fruits of someone else’s labor.
Cotton Patch Cafe (multiple locations)
Cotton Patch Cafe is serving up roasted turkey with gravy and cranberries ($49.99), as well as a variety of traditional sides like dressing, mashed potatoes and green beans ($12.99-$25.99). Complete your Christmas feast with a half-pan of cornbread ($8.99) and a whole cobbler ($21.99) or pumpkin crunch ($29.99).
Orders must be placed by Dec. 15 and picked up by 3 p.m. Dec. 24. Orders can be placed by phone or in person. To find a Cotton Patch Cafe near you, visit www.cottonpatch.com.
Cowboy Chicken (multiple locations)
Reserve a Cowboy Chicken Wood Fire Rotisserie Turkey Holiday Package ($94.99) and receive a 10- to 12-pound turkey, twice-baked potatoes, additional Wild West side of your choice, country-style stuffing, rolls and your choice of peach or apple cobbler. Turkey also can be purchased separately ($44.99 whole; $49.99 sliced).
All orders must be placed at least four days in advance and picked up no later than Dec. 24. Orders can be placed by phone or in person. To find a Cowboy Chicken near you, visit www.cowboychicken.com.
Eatzi’s (multiple locations)
The European-style market and bakery is offering oven-roasted turkey breast ($25.99), Cajun-roasted turkey breast ($26.99), horseradish-crusted salmon fillets ($26.99), chateubriand with port wine demi-glace ($39.99) and 44 Farms prime black angus sirloin roast with port wine demi-glace, plus a selection of traditional sides ($8.99-$22.99) and breads ($5.99-$11.99). Dessert options include mocha buche de noel ($36.99), apple pie ($16.99), white chocolate praline torte ($39.99), gingerbread men ($1.99 each or $10.99 for six) and chocolate mice ($2.99 each).
All orders must be placed by Dec. 23 and paid prior to pickup. Orders can be picked up between Dec. 8 and Dec. 24. Orders can be placed by phone or in person. To find an Eatzi’s near you, visit http://eatzis.com.
Luby’s (multiple locations)
Pick from one of Luby’s four Family Feasts To-Go options. All meals come fully cooked and ready to reheat and serve.
Premium ($129.99): Roasted prime rib, au jus gravy, homemade mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, sauteed mushrooms, dinner rolls, plus your choice of strawberry cheesecake or holiday pie.
Signature ($89.99): Your choice of roasted whole turkey, smoked whole turkey, deep-fried whole turkey, roasted turkey breast or spiral sliced ham, plus cornbread dressing, cranberry sauce, giblet gravy, dinner rolls and pumpkin pie.
Combination ($89.99): Whole roasted turkey breast, spiral sliced ham, cornbread dressing, cranberry sauce, giblet gravy, dinner rolls and pumpkin pie.
Select ($64.99): Your choice of whole roasted turkey breast or spiral sliced ham, plus cornbread dressing, cranberry sauce, giblet gravy, dinner rolls and pumpkin pie.
Orders must be placed at least 48 hours in advance and are available for pickup only. To order, call 1-877-465-8297 or visit https://holidayordering.lubys.com.
Mimi’s Cafe (multiple locations)
Mimi’s Cafe offers a Chef-Prepared Take-Home Supper ($99) that includes a smoked ham with orange-dijon glaze, candied pecan sweet potatoes, scalloped potatoes au gratin, butter cornbread stuffing, green bean casserole, carrot nut bread and whole pecan pie. For every take-home supper purchased, Mimi’s will donate four meals to children in need through the Children’s Hunger Fund.
All order must placed by Dec. 23 and picked up no later than Dec. 24. Orders can be placed by phone or online. To order or to find a Mimi’s Cafe near you, visit www.mimiscafe.com.
One90 Smoked Meats (10240 E. Northwest Highway, Dallas)
If you’re only looking for meat, One90 Smoked Meats has plenty of options for your Christmas feast. The Dallas-based restaurant is currently taking orders for brisket ($70 half/$140 whole), beef tenderloin ($90), prime rib ($165), turkey breast ($37.50) and jumbo turkey legs ($10 each).
All orders must be placed by Dec. 19. To order, call 214-346-3287 or email one90bbq@gmail.com.
Pecan Lodge (2702 Main St., Dallas)
Pecan Lodge in Dallas is now taking holiday orders for smoked ham with apricot molasses glaze ($89), spice-crusted beef tenderloin ($145), whole brisket ($135), smoked sausage links ($45), rack of ribs ($48) and pork and brisket tamales ($18). Sides are available for $36 each and include whipped sweet potatoes, collard greens, West Texas pinto beans and macaroni and cheese.
Online orders only. All orders will be available for pickup on Dec. 24 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No delivery. To order, visit http://pecanlodge.com.
Razzoo’s Cajun Café (Multiple locations)
Bring a Cajun flair to this year’s Christmas meal by ordering from Razzoo’s Cajun Café. The restaurant chain is taking orders for Cajun-fried turkeys ($64.95), as well as sides like smokey red beans, dirty rice, mashed potatoes, cajun cream gravy and green beans ($4.99-$7.99). Finish off your feast with bread pudding ($19.95-$34.95).
All orders must be placed by Nov. 23. Quantities are limited. Orders must be placed in person. To find a Razzoo’s near you, visit www.razzoos.com.
Spiral Diner (Multiple locations)
For vegetarians and vegans looking for meatless Christmas options, Spiral Diner is offering several faux meats including Tofurky Roast ($16.05) and Tofurky Ham ($17.29). The diner, which will be closed Christmas Day, is also taking orders for an assortment of vegan-friendly holiday sides ($17-$24.95) and desserts ($11.50-$59.50).
All orders will be available for pick-up Dec. 23-24. To order or to find a Spiral Diner near you, visit https://spiraldiner.com.
Woodshed Smokehouse
Tim Love’s Woodshed Smokehouse is offering a holiday dinner ($189) that includes prime rib, au gratin potatoes, broccoli rice casserole, burnt carrots, romaine salad, beet salad, chocolate pie, pecan pie and dinner rolls. For every dinner purchased, Woodshed will donate a dinner to the Tarrant Area Food Bank.
Orders can be placed by phone or online. To order, call 817-624-9712 or visit http://woodshedsmokehouse.com/holidaydinner.
